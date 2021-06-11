I only got to know Jimmy well in this past year. In our conversations and talks we were surprised to learn how much we had in common. In a short time we bonded, we shared life experiences, we often prayed and cried together. Jimmy was an inspiration , to say the least ! A life mantra which I both love and identify with is " Who I am is God's gift to me . . . what I become is my gift to God " What Jimmy became in his life is a truly special gift ! I know that he gave so much to so many , we will miss you my friend , I know that the Lord has prepared a special place for you because of who you are ! My deepest condolences to your family and friends Love Tom

Tom Nagle Friend June 13, 2021