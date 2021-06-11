Menu
Dr. James Alexander "Jimmy" Jordan
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street
Martinsville, VA
Dr. James "Jimmy" Alexander Jordan

Dr. James "Jimmy" Alexander Jordan, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the age of 61 after a lengthy, valiant battle with COVID-19. He was born on Oct. 18, 1959, in Charlotte, N.C., to Patricia Kelly Jordan and the late Lloyd Alexander Jordan Jr.

Jimmy's magnetic personality, brimming with optimism, shone through in every conversation and interaction. An accomplished dentist, musician and athlete, he was a well-loved community leader and an instant friend to most everyone who met him. A beacon of vibrant light and positivity, Jimmy will continue to have a profound impact on those he touched.

A 1978 graduate of Martinsville High School, Jimmy was involved in numerous high school clubs and civic groups, including the MHS concert and jazz bands (as a senior, he was voted by his classmates as the John Phillip Sousa Award winner, recognizing him as the most outstanding graduating band student). He was also a multi-year member of the varsity football team. One of just a handful of sophomores to meaningfully contribute to the MHS football team that won a state title in 1976, Jimmy was an all-state linebacker and all-district running back as a senior. He often served as lead blocker for classmate Dennis Mahan, a high school all-American running back. Jimmy accepted an undergraduate scholarship to play football at the University of Richmond, where he started his final two years at fullback, leading the way for Spider tailback Barry Redden, who was drafted in the first round by the L.A. Rams in 1982.

After receiving his degree from Richmond, Jimmy attended dental school at the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry, from which he graduated in 1985. He then returned home to Martinsville, initially practicing dentistry under Dr. Leon Lackey. He soon purchased the practice from Dr. Lackey and remained a staple in the MHC dental community for more than 30 years. He sold his practice, Smith River Smiles, in 2020, but continued seeing patients into early 2021 under the Henritze Dental Group.

Music was always an integral part of Jimmy's life. After playing piano from an early age, he took up saxophone in grade school and continued playing it for more than 45 years. On sax, he was a full-time member of numerous bands over the decades, including The Secret Band and, most recently, Slick Jr. & The Reactors, and the Pumphouse Blues Band. He played at countless venues in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, including multiple performances on the stages of the Rives Theatre and the Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival, both in Martinsville, as well as Floydfest. He was a sought after on-stage guest for a long list of bands in Virginia and surrounding states.

As a fan, Jimmy attended more than 1,000 concerts. He made more than a dozen trips, each, to the Telluride (Colo.) Bluegrass Festival, Merlefest, Floydfest and French Quarter Fest in New Orleans. Additionally, he attended all 11 Rooster Walk festivals. His favorite band was The Grateful Dead, though he loved all genres of music, including jazz, bluegrass, newgrass, rock, blues, jam and funk.

A lifelong supporter of the arts, Jimmy served as a board member for the Piedmont Arts Association, the Artisan Café, and Arts at the Rives Theatre, among others. A long-time, main-stage emcee at Rooster Walk, he ascribed to the festival's motto of, "appreciate the present." As an event organizer, he was a key component in ushering a renaissance of live music to Martinsville-Henry County in the mid-to-late 2000s and occasionally hosted concerts on the stage he built at his Shining Star Farm venue on Barrows Mill Road.

Beyond music, Jimmy cherished spending time with family and friends. He loved his condo at Sunset Beach, N.C., where he aspired to watch every sunrise and sunset. He held an equal fondness for the mountains, and had hoped to purchase a cabin in Southwest Virginia before his passing. He was an avid cyclist and golfer.

After enjoying the nightlife as a young adult, Jimmy had been sober for more than 20 years. He helped countless others embark on, and complete, the journey of sobriety, and served as not only a confidant and guide, but a concrete example that life could be just as fun, rewarding and exhilarating without the crutch of substance.

Jimmy preferred to take the scenic route, and he always stopped to take pictures. He believed in the power of positive energy, positive thinking, karma and "keeping things in perspective." He often reached out to friends and loved ones just to say, "Hi." He was an exceptional hugger, and human.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Riggs Alexander Jordan; a daughter, Caroline Kelly Jordan; a brother, Carter Lee Jordan and his wife, Mary Lynn Jordan; a niece, Mary Carter Jordan; and nephews, Joshua Jordan and Spencer Jordan, who is married to Chelsea Jordan. He was preceded in death by his father.

A visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Martinsville, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 4 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Martinsville YMCA (3 Starling Ave. Martinsville, VA 24112), Rooster Walk Inc. (PO Box 601 Martinsville, VA 24114), and Arts at The Rives (PO Box 3067 Martinsville, VA 24115).

Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Martinsville
VA
Jun
13
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Martinsville
VA
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dr Jordon was so kind to my g/sons when they came for their visits, He will be missed by us and so many others,,A great man
CHERRI D. HAIRSTON
Work
July 30, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
MARY ELLEN CARPER
Friend
June 23, 2021
I was on vacation with my family in (coincidentally) Sunset Beach, N.C. when I was shocked and saddened to hear that Jimmy Jordan had passed away. I have had two dentists in 79 years of life--Leon Lackey, and Jimmy Jordan. I loved both of them! Jimmy always had a kind word and was always humming a song when I was with him. I will miss him, and send heartfelt condolences to his family. Keep on humming, and singing Jimmy! you will be missed!!
John Floyd
Work
June 21, 2021
What a beautiful soul gone way to soon God bless
Melissa Pilson
Friend
June 14, 2021
From Phonewatch in Telluride to sharing the message in Southwest Virginia, his voice and hugs, love and kindness, were like none other. We bonded instantly, sharing a Jordan family name and we're sure we were cousins somewhere down the line. After a skiing accident, injury & surgery, Jimmy mailed a package to me in Colorado which included a book, spiritual literature and "a prescription for recovery" which included time with friends, prayer and meditation, basking in the Sunlight of the Spirit. I'll miss his presence in this realm, deeply. Offering loving condolences to all, especially to his kids... he loved you with all that was in him. Rest in peace, Jimmy J and hold it down in the heavenly height's that we'll all be together again on the other side.
Trish McLawhorn
June 13, 2021
I only got to know Jimmy well in this past year. In our conversations and talks we were surprised to learn how much we had in common. In a short time we bonded, we shared life experiences, we often prayed and cried together. Jimmy was an inspiration , to say the least ! A life mantra which I both love and identify with is " Who I am is God's gift to me . . . what I become is my gift to God " What Jimmy became in his life is a truly special gift ! I know that he gave so much to so many , we will miss you my friend , I know that the Lord has prepared a special place for you because of who you are ! My deepest condolences to your family and friends Love Tom
Tom Nagle
Friend
June 13, 2021
So terribly sorry to hear of Dr. Jordan´s death. Such a waste. Great dentist, musician and friend. He will be greatly missed.
Carol & George Stermer
June 13, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the Jordan family. Our years together in Jazz Band were special. An exceptional soul that will be sorely missed, now it´s time to rest easy my friend.
Les Kravitz
Friend
June 12, 2021
Jimmy was so wonderful to my Mother and Father. He was kind, thoughtful and a respected dentist. Everyone who knew Jimmy thought so highly of him. I send you all my heartfelt condolences.
Frankie Leavitt Lee
Work
June 12, 2021
A dentist a friend and all around great guy Thanks for everything my friend! Prayers for his family and friends!
Buford Boitnott
Friend
June 12, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you on the loss of such a good man. He has been my family's dentist for many years and has always been so good to us, especially to my mother when her health was failing. He had such a big heart to match his big smile, and he will be missed by many.
Marsha Lopez
Other
June 12, 2021
Brother Sweet Baby James, I thank you for your friendship and all the great times that we had playing music. I´m already missing your sax. You were the absolute best. Rock on, Jimmy Jam!!!!
David Gongora
Friend
June 11, 2021
Jimmy, we are going to miss you at Grissettown. We all accepted you and loved you as one of us the moment we met you. There will always, always be a Jimmy J. in the room at Grissettown. Love you Sir.
Jim Everett
Friend
June 11, 2021
God's peace, comfort & strength be with the family! We have lost a great man ! Rest easy & play some beautiful music in heaven my friend!
Sarah George Mullins
Friend
June 11, 2021
My condolences to the Jordan family sorry for your loss wishing peace and comfort during this difficult time
John Hairston Jr
June 11, 2021
Tom, Roo and Tom
June 11, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family Jimmy was a great friend, and loved him as my dentist. I will miss him.
Scott Stone
Friend
June 11, 2021
Devastated to hear this. He has been my dentist since he started with Dr. Lackey. My family came there, too. We will miss him greatly!
Christene Comer
Other
June 11, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers and condolences to the family.
Sue Thomas
June 11, 2021
Such a good soul. Dr. Jimmy will be sorely missed by so many. Especially, his children. Peace and love to your family during this difficult transition. Let the fond memories guide you
Kerielea Byrd
Friend
June 11, 2021
Great Man! Great Friend! Will be missed! Rest in peace my Brother!! Thoughts and prayers to the Family.
Archibald McCutcheon
Friend
June 11, 2021
Scott Stone
June 11, 2021
A faithful friend. R.I.P. My condolences to family and friends.
Vickie Rierson-Hinnant
Friend
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 23 of 23 results