James Edward "Jim" Martin
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
James Edward "Jim" Martin

April 1, 1938 - December 17, 2020

James Edward "Jim" Martin, 82, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020. Jim was born April 1, 1938 in Critz, Va. to the late Richard Everette Martin and Margaret Mathis Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Terry Martin.

He is survived by his loving wife, Abbie B. Martin; brother, William E. Martin; daughter, Dawn M. Brown; and two grandchildren, Corey Elizabeth Brown and Andrew Michael Brown.

He graduated from Fieldale High School in 1957 and East Carolina University in 1961. Jim played baseball all four years at ECU. During that time ECU won three conference championships and his senior year Jim started on the team that won the NAIA national championship and was named All-Conference 1st baseman.

Jim went on to play eight years of professional baseball in the San Francisco Giants and Washington Senators organizations.

Jim also served time as director of the Fieldale Community Center and Collinsville Recreation Center. He also spent eight years as a teacher/coach in Guilford County, N.C. and the Henry County, Va. school systems.

Later, as a businessman, he established Servpro of Martinsville-Henry County that he operated for ten years and then Chem Seal Asphalt Maintenance that he operated for ten years. Later he retired as a school bus driver for Henry County after nine years of service.

Jim served many years as chairman of the administrative council of the Fieldale United Methodist Church along with being involved in many other facets of the church. He was involved many years with the Fieldale Lions and served as President of the club. He was also involved as President of the Henry County Basemasters and B.A.S.S. Virginia as a Regional Officer.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave, Fieldale, VA 24089.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Martin family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
He was on sweet man and it was a pleasure knowing him. Rest easy my friend.
Teresa Lumpkin bus #33
Teresa Lumpkin
Coworker
January 23, 2021
To Abby & family, Dexter & I are deeply sorry for your loss. Jim will always be remembered for his smile & kindness
Dexter & Louise Hairston
December 23, 2020
Coach Martin thanks for all you did while at GW Carver HS. I gained more baseball knowledge from you than any coach ever. RIP
Robert Ramsey
December 23, 2020
Jim Martin was a wonderful person, always positive and with a smile. He will be missed.
Doug Stegall
December 23, 2020
Jim was my aide on my school bus . Im so saddened by his passing we have been together 2 years and I will miss all our time to share our stories. He was a jokester and he loved to laugh and talking about his heart his wife Abbie. I will miss you buddy and bus#117 will not be the same!! R.I.P jim
Kim lafferty
December 23, 2020
Sorry to hear of the passing of Coach Martin, taught me much about the game. A "good " man, blessed to have known him.
Tommy Nowlin
December 23, 2020
Jim was a fine man and a friend. Fieldale had several men that spent their time working with the youth in town and Jim was one of them. He was always supportive of me and many others. I'm very sad to see this news. My prayers go out to the family for you and the community have lost a very good man. RIP
Rick Swinney
December 23, 2020
