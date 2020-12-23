James Edward "Jim" Martin
April 1, 1938 - December 17, 2020
James Edward "Jim" Martin, 82, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020. Jim was born April 1, 1938 in Critz, Va. to the late Richard Everette Martin and Margaret Mathis Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Terry Martin.
He is survived by his loving wife, Abbie B. Martin; brother, William E. Martin; daughter, Dawn M. Brown; and two grandchildren, Corey Elizabeth Brown and Andrew Michael Brown.
He graduated from Fieldale High School in 1957 and East Carolina University in 1961. Jim played baseball all four years at ECU. During that time ECU won three conference championships and his senior year Jim started on the team that won the NAIA national championship and was named All-Conference 1st baseman.
Jim went on to play eight years of professional baseball in the San Francisco Giants and Washington Senators organizations.
Jim also served time as director of the Fieldale Community Center and Collinsville Recreation Center. He also spent eight years as a teacher/coach in Guilford County, N.C. and the Henry County, Va. school systems.
Later, as a businessman, he established Servpro of Martinsville-Henry County that he operated for ten years and then Chem Seal Asphalt Maintenance that he operated for ten years. Later he retired as a school bus driver for Henry County after nine years of service.
Jim served many years as chairman of the administrative council of the Fieldale United Methodist Church along with being involved in many other facets of the church. He was involved many years with the Fieldale Lions and served as President of the club. He was also involved as President of the Henry County Basemasters and B.A.S.S. Virginia as a Regional Officer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave, Fieldale, VA 24089.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Martin family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 23, 2020.