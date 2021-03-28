James "Sonny" Ware Moore
December 28, 1946 - March 23, 2021
Mr. James Ware Moore "Sonny" was born on December 28, 1946, and passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at his residence in Stuart, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Robert Moore and Kathryne Shivley.
Mr. Moore served in the United States Air Force. He completed his undergraduate work at Virginia Commonwealth University. He obtained his Masters in Social Work. He was a Hospital Administrator for Healthcare International Piedmont Community Services in Martinsville, Va. He was a Director of Community Support for Henry, Patrick and Franklin Counties.
He is survived by his wife, Johanna Heythekker Parker; sons, Michael Ware Moore of Stuart, Va., John Robert Moore of Littleton, Colo., James Forrest Moore of Cypress, Texas; daughter, Katherina Suzette Moore of Colorado Springs, Colo.; sister, Sue Wyatt Moore; brother, Michael Van Moore "Mickey" of Meridian, Idaho; special friend, Gregory Jones of Lakeland, Fla., and Ed Shepherd of Shepherd Furniture in Ridgeway, Va.
Sonny's love of his life was his wife, Jo. They loved traveling and built their cabin in Patrick County, Va. Their homes were in Fla. and Va. They were always the focus for the entertaining family and friends. He was a wonderful chef whose meals were highlights of all celebrations.
Sonny loved the Blue Ridge Mountains. He fished the lakes and streams whenever in the area. Sonny loved nature and was always seen with his black Labrador retriever, Stuart. Sonny loved life. He took great pride in being a veteran and was patriotic to his core. His family loves him and wish he remain in the arms of angels forever. He was a member of the Ridgeway United Methodist Church and Sons of the American Revolution.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Roselawn Burial Park at 11 a.m. with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairy Stone State Park, 967 Fairystone Lake Drive, Stuart, VA 24171.
