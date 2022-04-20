James R. Penn
January 29, 1941 - April 15, 2022
James R. Penn, 81, of Spencer, Va., peacefully passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at his home.
James, affectionately known as Ramey, was born on January 29, 1941, to Robert and Virginia S. Penn in Spencer, Va. After attending George Washington Carver High School, he landed his first job working at Fieldcrest, before working at and later retiring from Dupont in 1995.
In 1963, Ramey met Sarah Edwards, and they wed in 1965, going on to have three children, twins Christie and Christopher, and Jessica.
Ramey had a quiet but strong presence about him, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of Christie, Christopher, Jessica, and Sarah, and always tried his best to support them. He was a loving and supportive grandfather to two grandsons, Keylan and Cameron.
Ramey loved to hunt, fish, garden, watch Gunsmoke, and spend time at home with family. He was passionate about motorcycles in his younger days, a member of the "Black Top Trippers," identified often by his nickname "Dr. Feelgood" or "Doc." He was a long-standing member and officer in the Martinsville Hunter's Club.
Anyone who knew Ramey knew that he was the most loving father, grandfather and husband a family could ask for. Ramey was predeceased in death by his wife, Sarah E. Penn; mother, Virginia S. Penn; father, Robert Penn; sister, Sarah P. Johnson; and brother, Roy H. Penn. He is survived by his brother, William "Pete" Penn; sister, Mary Ann Redd; sister, Doretha Galloway; son, Christopher (Anne) Penn; daughter, Christie (Louis) Woodward; daughter, Jessica (Eric) Jones; grandson, Keylan Totten; grandson, Cameron Penn; special friend, Janice Nowlin; best friend and cousin, Allen Watkins, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receiver friends at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Hwy, Bassett, Virginia, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Spencer-Redd Family Cemetery located in Ridgeway, Virginia,
The family requests that all flowers be sent to Collins Funeral Home along with condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 20, 2022.