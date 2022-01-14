James Clyde "PaPa" Perdue
January 22, 1924 - January 13, 202
On Thursday, the 13th of January, 2022, James Clyde Perdue peacefully passed away at Duke Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born on January 22, 1924 to the late James Lewis Perdue and Nannie Belva Blankenship Perdue of Rocky Mount, Va. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ruth Perdue; and his siblings, Buck, Sam, Reva, and Ethel Pearl.
He is survived by his daughters, Teresa Edwards, Sharon Shelton, and Michelle Perdue; grandchildren, Jessica Hyler, David Handy, Courtney Shelton and Morgan Robertson; great-grandchildren, Haylie McGuire and Waylon Shelton; brother, Jay Perdue; and many nieces and nephews.
He worked at W.M. Bassett as a supervisor for over 35 years, and was on the Fire Brigade there as well. After he retired, he went back to work for seven more years at Martinsville Novelty. He loved wood working and construction and would tackle any home project.
Clyde grew up in Scruggs, Virginia and felt most at home at Smith Mountain Lake. He enjoyed fishing, playing the guitar and piano, sitting on the porch, feeding his squirrels and playing with his puppy Oakley. He was a great story teller and always told jokes. He had the most incredibly kind and gentle soul and was extremely devoted to his family. Clyde and Ruth were blessed with a daughter, Michelle and granddaughter, Morgan a little later in life and this little family was inseparable. They did everything together. He had a very special connection and love for his granddaughter, Morgan. He took great care of his wife, Ruth, who suffered from dementia and they were so sweet to one another. He has missed her terribly since her passing last June. He is the absolute best father and grandfather that anyone could ever have. He is deeply loved by his family and friends. He will always be missed.
A visitation will take place from 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Mr. Perdue will then be reunited with his wife at a 3 p.m. graveside service taking place at Oak Ridge Christian Church in Chatham, Va.
