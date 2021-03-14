Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Albert Rothrock
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
James Albert Rothrock

March 10, 2021

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Jim Rothrock's slow roll around this orb ended after 72 years of wonderful loving and living.

Born in Martinsville in 1948, he began an existence that many thought unimaginable after his father, Tom Rothrock, died way too early in 1963, leaving a supportive brother, Dru, and the indomitable mother, Ruth, as his core family. Mama, Granny Sally, Gladys, Willie and Oscar expanded the family.

In January of 1965, Jim experienced a life-changing event, as he managed to hit a car while sledding, which resulted in a spinal cord injury. His paralysis prohibited him from walking, but he began at Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville, Va., to learn wheelchairing, caring for himself and learning to get in and out and off of and up into all kinds of things.

Returning to his junior year at Mavahi, he learned a bit about Macbeth and chemistry and a whole lot about friendship. Randolph, Penn, Thomasson, Finney, Bugs, Jacobo, Doug and others too numerous to count, assured that Jim got the full high school experience - even achieving a few honors and a date now and then. Jim lived by the words of Joseph Pope and the Tams: "Be Young, Be Foolish, but Be Happy." Give it a listen.

Senior year came and went, college trips completed, and Jim found himself in Laurinburg, N.C. St. Andrew's Presbyterian College was in the middle of nowhere, but a perfect fit for him: an accessible campus with roomies who became judges, doctors, financiers, entrepreneurs and well-rounded pals, mixing just a smidge of scoundrel and an abundance of all around good guyness! JJ, Arnie, Kline, Richmond, Hamp, Chris, Butch, Henry (with the great teeth), Bobby and Stuart kept him straight or if too difficult, sentenced him to time in the courtyard.

With apologies to incredible professors who now are appreciated, but then almost ignored, he still learned a lot. Came up short on Aquinas and physics, but he saw how to get things done. Jim graduated after two summers and four years and although he was ready to work, he hit a wall. Barriers architectural and attitudinal (plus a crappy GPA) made jobs hard to find, but some leaders in vocational rehabilitation saw something to bet on and back to WWRC he went - training disabled folks on how to get jobs, a skill he had not quite mastered himself!

Off to VCU he went in pursuit of an M.S. degree in Voc Rehab. Grades much better, attendance was perfect - quite a difference from St. A's! Keith Wright, Dick Luck, Dick Hardy and John Cull provided role models at graduation, and a few honors were gleaned. Mary Tucker cut through VCU imposed barriers and career strategies were employed.

But then…along came Jane. Back again at WWRC in the Fall of 1977, Jim went to serve as a grad assistant at a VCU program for new counselors in the Mid Atlantic. He was a go-fer, substitute lecturer and grader and dorm resident. Jane Noonan, newly hired in CT, came to the program located in the middle of nowhere. After summoning all the southern charm he could, he invited Jane to join him and Kennedy to go to the Wagon Wheel for darts, beer and the best french fries in the Valley - a romance began. Whirlwind indeed, as January brought an engagement, February a meeting of the families and an August wedding.

Jim grabbed the brass ring of wives as more than four decades of bliss with Jane followed. The family spread, including Bun's Bunch (Bun being the most incredible mother-in-law ever), a new sister, Susan and her husband, Paco, a brother, Jimmie and wife, Joy, along with Connecticut Yankee nieces and Spanish nephews galore. All held together by Joy's world famous gravy. Throw in Dru and his boys, along with Ally and Joe and a good time was had by all on numerous occasions.

Careers emerged for both and pretty soon a special delivery arrived – baby Sam! What a blessing he was, as with him boring days did not exist.

Jim got to work for five governors (Wilder, Warner, Kaine - thanks for Obama and Queen introductions, McDonnell and McAuliffe) helping Virginians with disabilities exceed others' expectations of them and vintage Virginians gain independence and dignity. Jane sold drugs (legally), worked for a great surgeon, pulled teeth in elementary school clinics and then discovered a corporate side with her partner, David. Two career paths well worth pursuit. Vacations spent at Holden Beach, surrounded by sister-wives made even the toughest years bearable. They realized canine blessings, including Clementine, Hooch and Mojo.

Retirement gave Jim three years to reflect and encourage all to study as hard as Sam, and help others in need without seeking recognition; share compassion like daughter-in-law, Rebecca; play well like his favorite souffles - Henry, Emilie, Evie, Kate and Jack; be consistently good to others, sharing a smile to all like wife, Jane; hold hands more with those you love; share your wealth with organizations like Grace Baptist Church (RVAgrace.org), CultureWorks, Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia and WWRC Foundation; worship more frequently and get to know your minister - nothing harder than burying someone you hardly know; hug anyone who will let you; and vote BLUE.

One would be remiss without another comment about Jim's mom. Being widowed in her 30s, becoming a full time caregiver for Jim, building a career from scratch, she earned the respect and love of all she met. He could not have gone astray too bad - even though he tried. She had a huge role in raising the unholy six.

Many thanks to a team of docs who held him together all these years - Ken Olshansky, Leslie Cohen, Stephen Crossland, Derek Culnan, Paul Charron, Tony Sliwinski and Sid Jones.

Jim thoroughly enjoyed his life, due largely to Jane, Sam, Becca and his "favorite five" grandchildren! Due to the pandemic, funeral and burial are private.

Punctuation and grammar apologies to Mary Jane Powell and Everett King.

Condolences can be made at WoodyFuneralHomeParham.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
32 Entries
Much love to you Jane on this difficult day
Karen Hall
Friend
March 8, 2022
I am very sorry about the passing of Jim Rothrock. I met him at a General Assembly Meeting. I am in a Wheelchair born with Spina Bifida. My deepest sincere sympathy to his Wife and family. David Shaw Richmond VA
David Shaw
Friend
June 24, 2021
Hi Jane. You may not remember me but our daughters (Lindsay and Marielle) attended Springfield Park Elementary School when you were the nurse there! I also briefly worked at Psychological Consultants doing role playing for those learning about hiring pharmaceutical reps. In checking this site for my step brother's obituary I saw that your husband Jim had passed. I am so very sorry for your loss. Please accept my condolences. The obituary is a wonderful tribute to his life. God's blessings to you and your family. Debbye
Debbye Silva
May 6, 2021
We feel so blessed to have known Jim! His smile would light up the room. Such a great man! Prayers to his sweet family and our dear friend, Jane, who is always positive and strong!
Kristi and Kevin Trevillian
March 20, 2021
To Jane, Sam, extended family and friends, Please accept our sincere condolences for your loss of this incredible and easily admired individual. He was a very bright shining star for those who struggled to move forward coping with life altering disabilities. Our love and sympathy to all of you, Cathy and Bruce
Cathy and Bruce Kline
March 19, 2021
Oh he will be missed, such an incredible and wonderful person. Jane and family have you all in our prayers. We love you all....
Vicky Goudie/Diana Toney&family
March 19, 2021
Jane, Wayne (Speer) and I have such fond memories of spending time with you and Jim, especially when we attended the Wilder inauguration, the celebratory ball, and staying at your home. Wayne still is so glad his path and Jim's crossed when Wayne was asked to judge the Miss Wheelchair Virginia pageants. Jim was full of life and will be much missed. He touched lives like ours and we will never forget.
Jean Haskell
March 18, 2021
Jane, Sam, Dru and Family - What a beautiful life Jim lived and shared with so many! He always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye! May you all feel his light shining down on you from Heaven above. What a celebration there must have been when his soul arrived, so much love awaited him! Prayers and lots of love are sent to you all from the Goudie Family, OXOX Shari
SHARI GOUDIE
March 18, 2021
Everybody in martinsville is related somehow and jim was an inspirational big brother for everyone that knew him. Rest in peace.
Ford Childress
March 18, 2021
Carl Pedigo
March 17, 2021
Good Morning Dru, I was saddened to read of Jim's passing. Though gone from Martinsville for a long time I saw articles about his life's journey. I hope and pray that you and your family will be surrounded by loved ones and be comforted in this time. Blessings to you all.
Jack Ragland
March 16, 2021
I knew Jim from working with him over the years on legislation when i worked at legislative services. Jim was the kindest, gentlest most caring person and he gave his all to helping those in need. He will be sorely missed-I could always count on his smile and effusive greeting.
Gayle Nowell Vergara
March 15, 2021
I met Jim when he served as the Legislation Chair on the Henrico County Council of PTAs in the 1990's. He always wore a smile and offered a word of encouragement. His knowledge of Virginia politics and politicians was invaluable to our advocacy efforts and his quick wit put us all at ease. Sending prayers of comfort for the family of a remarkable man.
Vicki Powell
March 15, 2021
I am so saddened by Jim´s death. In so many ways he was larger than life, with an indomitable spirit, an infectious smile, a delightful personality and a genuine warmth that few people have. He touched people in the most positive ways and his death has left a painful void for so many of us. I know I will truly miss playing Words with Friends with my favorite competitor. My sincerest condolences to Jane, Dru and all of Jim´s family.
Martha Overton
March 15, 2021
Jim was on the board when I arrived at St Andrews in 1988. He was a positive voice in a difficult and sometimes contentious environment. I remember him with fondness and gratitude. Tom Reuschling
Tom Reuschling
March 15, 2021
Peggy H
March 15, 2021
VA Association of CILs
March 15, 2021
I have known and worked with Jim for over 40 years! He was a a great advocate for people with disabilities! I loved his laugh, great smile, and his uncanny sense of humor! What a great loss for us all. Jane & Sam, blessings to you and your family.
Paige Berry
March 15, 2021
I knew Mr Rothrock for any years he made an impact on many people lives. He was a treasure to know. I am a friend of the Priddy´s .
Kathi Marks
March 14, 2021
Jane you are indeed fortunate to have been connected to this wonderful guy for all of those years. You have our deepest sympathy for you loss. God bless you and we love you.
Nancy/Jerry Moore
March 14, 2021
Jim was a lion of a man - great friend, infectious personality - one of the single most positive people I've ever met - anywhere! So very glad I got to see and talk with him at our MHS Class '67 50th reunion 3-1/2 years ago. A series of timeless memories and a legacy like no other. Thank you, Jim for all the great memories and for the amazing example you set for the rest of us on what a life well lived is all about! Rest well, friend!
RONALD M. JOYCE, SR.
March 14, 2021
I am so sad to learn of Jim´s passing. Though we didn´t know each other, his accident that night happened outside my house. I´ll never forget the feeling of sorrow after learning how devastating his injuries were. I´m so glad to know he had a well lived life and that out of his suffering he offered hope and joy to countless others throughout his too short time on this earth. Condolences to all his family. May he Rest In Peace.
Valerie Sutton Payne
March 14, 2021
Jane: much love to you and your family Jim was an awesome man and will be sorely missed
Karen Hall
March 14, 2021
I was sorry to hear of your loss. My grandmother was a great friend of Ruth's as she had lost her husband * (Drury) in 1952. They supported one another through many tough times. I know That Ruth told me many years later how much Elizabeth meant to her. Mu uncle Jerry had polio and when Jim was injured, they relied on each other more. I know you will miss him but he had a wonderful live support by love.
Karen Doss
March 14, 2021
We are so sad to hear of Jim's passing. We have so much respect for the Rothrock Family. Sending prayers your way.
Frankie Leavitt Lee
March 14, 2021
Jim gave me my first Job out of college as his assistant and I got to work beside him for about a year... but I had known him my whole life as he was one of my dad, Benjy Burnett's, favorite colleagues & close friends. He was truly one of the most remarkable people I've ever had the benefit of knowing. I got to keep up with him through the years in the halls of the General assembly and seeing his smiling face always allowed me to see a piece of my own dad who we lost way too early. Jim, thank you, for being such an incredible person & so important to me & my family over many decades. Jane, Sam & Becca... my deepest condolences. Thank you for Jim with the rest of the world
Mandy Burnett
March 14, 2021
To Jim's family and friends: I'm so so sorry for this huge loss. Jim was such a great guy. I was fortunate to have him as one of my first bosses. I will always remember him with a big smile.
Cristi Cousins
March 14, 2021
Jane-I am heartbroken for you and your family. Jim left way too soon and I am so sorry. I miss our days of you and I working together at PCI but we were fortunate for Jim´s support for our patients with disabilities during my years on the Sheltering Arms executive team. He was such a great advocate for this segment of Virginia´s population and was visionary in removing obstacles, challenges, and barriers. A life well lived.....sending an enormous amount of sympathy and prayers to you and yours!
Ellen Vance
March 14, 2021
Jane, we are devastated for your loss of Jim. Our entire family feels so fortunate being neighbors with you, Jim and Sam for so many years. We have so many fond memories. You and Jim were always here for us. Please know that we are keeping you and your absolutely beautiful family in our hearts, thoughts and all our prayers. I just know Jim is already talking to Ruth.
Christine Bellam
Friend
March 13, 2021
To Jane and family ~ may the blessing of wonderful memories soon outweigh the empty space left by Jim's transition. So many times, Jim provided me with encouragement and most recently, when I had to stop working, he wrote me a personal note that brought deep-felt tears of gratitude to my eyes. Peace...
Karen
March 13, 2021
My condolences to the Rothrock family in the loss of a great person. Jim lived life to the fullest helping others with disabilities. Rest in peace, Jim
Nelson Smith
March 12, 2021
Sending heartfelt sympathies to Jim´s family. I only knew him when he was in 9th grade, as I left Martinsville in `64, but he was a friend who made a big impact on me. I´m so sorry to hear this news. May he Rest In Peace.
Molly Hirons Lewis
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 32 of 32 results