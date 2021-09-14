Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Richard "Rick" Sebastian Jr.
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
James Richard "Rick" Sebastian Jr.

February 15, 1957 - September 11, 2021

James Richard "Rick" Sebastian Jr.. 64, of Bassett, died on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the LewisGale Hospital Alleghany. He was born in Martinsville on February 15, 1957 to Peggy Crawford Ferguson and the late James Richard Sebastian Sr.

He was a member of the Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren and had attended Stone Memorial Christian Church for several years. In 2008, he opened Piedmont Accounting and Tax Service in Collinsville.

Along with his mother, he is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia Ferguson "Pat" Sebastian; one daughter, Cheri Sebastian; one son, Mike Keffer; one grandson, Jacob Sebastian; one brother, Greg Sebastian (Anne) and one niece, Taylor Sebastian.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Stone Memorial Christian Church where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Tim Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Avenue, Collinsville, VA 24078.

Due to Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing should be observed when visiting at the church.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Sebastian family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Stone Memorial Christian Church
VA
Sep
15
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Stone Memorial Christian Church
VA
Sep
15
Burial
Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
17 Entries
Our deepest condolences. Rick was a special friend, far beyond being a CPA. He always put the Lord and his family first, and always looked forward to time spent with him. He will be greatly missed in the community. I always enjoyed time with Pat as well, and shopping at her business--much missed. Our love and prayers go out to Pat and the family in this time of grief and loss; may the Lord bring comfort and healing.
Helenmary Brown
Friend
October 19, 2021
Deepest condolences. We appreciated Rick so much, not only as a CPA, but as a friend. I always enjoy Cheri and Pat as well, knowing Pat through her shop for many years. You will all be in our prayers for comfort and healing.
Helenmary
Friend
October 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My family extends our thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Darlene Earles
Acquaintance
October 10, 2021
Pat, May the love of family and friends help to ease your pain in this very sad time. Deepest sympathy to you and the family.
Linda Voorhees
September 16, 2021
We want to offer our sympathy and prayers for the family. We will miss Rick and the integrity he had. He was a great man and we were honored to know him. May God bless and comfort each of you.
Roy and Donna Callahan
September 15, 2021
Ricky was a wonderful person & loved by many, he will surely be missed. Much love to everyone Peggy, Greg, Pat, Cheri & Mike
Lisa Vernon
Family
September 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Always enjoyed talking with Rick. Prayers for your family
Lester Franklin
Acquaintance
September 15, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. love micheal craddock
mike craddock
Friend
September 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. love kelly bryson
anne BRYSON
Friend
September 15, 2021
Truly sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time.
Jeff Ward
Acquaintance
September 14, 2021
I’m so sorry - a life gone much too soon! My sympathies to the entire family!
Linda Ramsey
Acquaintance
September 14, 2021
Simply Suzannes Cafe
September 14, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Tim, Teresa & Tyler Lumpkin
Teresa Lumpkin
Friend
September 14, 2021
Peggy and family, so sorry for your loss, love and prayers!❤
Janet Patterson
Friend
September 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Ricky was a kind man. He fixed my taxes several years. Was very good at that. He will be missed. My thoughts and Prayers are with you all. Love and Prayers.
Shirley Price
Friend
September 13, 2021
Will miss his hugs and smiles. Hugs and prayers for Pat, Peggy and all the family.
Renea and Eddie Jobes
Family
September 13, 2021
Pat, Cheri, Jacob, Mike and of course Aunt Peggy...I am just heartbroken to hear of Ricky's passing. We had such wonderful times growing up, as cousins tend to do, and life just won't be as bright with his light gone from this Earth...but oh my...I know Heaven is glowing with his sweet smile right now! My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time of great sadness. I love you all!!!
Wanda Vernon
Family
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results