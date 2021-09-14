James Richard "Rick" Sebastian Jr.
February 15, 1957 - September 11, 2021
James Richard "Rick" Sebastian Jr.. 64, of Bassett, died on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the LewisGale Hospital Alleghany. He was born in Martinsville on February 15, 1957 to Peggy Crawford Ferguson and the late James Richard Sebastian Sr.
He was a member of the Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren and had attended Stone Memorial Christian Church for several years. In 2008, he opened Piedmont Accounting and Tax Service in Collinsville.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia Ferguson "Pat" Sebastian; one daughter, Cheri Sebastian; one son, Mike Keffer; one grandson, Jacob Sebastian; one brother, Greg Sebastian (Anne) and one niece, Taylor Sebastian.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Stone Memorial Christian Church where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Tim Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Avenue, Collinsville, VA 24078.
Due to Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing should be observed when visiting at the church.
