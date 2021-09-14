Our deepest condolences. Rick was a special friend, far beyond being a CPA. He always put the Lord and his family first, and always looked forward to time spent with him. He will be greatly missed in the community. I always enjoyed time with Pat as well, and shopping at her business--much missed. Our love and prayers go out to Pat and the family in this time of grief and loss; may the Lord bring comfort and healing.

Helenmary Brown Friend October 19, 2021