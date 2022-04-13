James Douglas Soots
September 17, 1991 - April 9, 2022
James Douglas Soots, 30, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. He was born on September 17, 1991, in Martinsville, Va.
James was a member of Compassion Church in Axton, Va. He graduated from Hope Center Ministries as a community leader. James volunteered at Axton Rescue Squad. He was an avid guitar player, self-taught pianist, and music lover. He graduated from Martinsville High School with honors and received his associate degree from Patrick Henry Community College in 2009. He attended James Madison University following high school. He loved being outside and being with family. He worked alongside his father and brothers at Soots Construction. He is loved by many friends and family.
James was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sue Scott; and paternal grandfather, Ralph Soots.
He is survived by his father and mother, Steve and Tammie Soots of Martinsville; his two brothers, Jesse Soots (Kelly) and Jacob Soots; one niece, Olivia Soots; and one nephew, Noah Soots. Also surviving are his paternal grandmother, Sandra Dalton; maternal grandfather, James Scott; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A visitation for James will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. A viewing will be from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Compassion Church, 6871 Irisburg Road, Axton, VA 24054. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Travis Byrd officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Center Ministries, 6871 Irisburg Rd., Axton, VA 24054.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Soots family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 13, 2022.