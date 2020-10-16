James "Tommy" Via
James "Tommy" Via, 75, of Critz, Va., died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his home. He was born on May 10, 1945, to the late Myrtle Reed Clark Via and Courthbert "Curt" Lee Via. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Marie Via.
He was married 57 years and attended Stella Christian Church, was a mechanic all his life and loved working on tractors and cars. If he needed a tool and didn't have it, he just made it. He also worked in the furniture factory, glass factory, Napa, and spent most of his time in his own garage. His mechanical ability aided him in his work in several different jobs.
Surviving are his wife, Evelyn Hope Reynolds Via of the home, two sons; James David Via of Patrick Springs, Va., Gerald Richard Via of Critz, Va., five sisters; Shirley Barbour of Burlington, N.C., Virginia Roberson (Jackie) of Suffolk, Va., Helen Puckett of Stuart, Va., Faith Koker of Powell,Tennessee, Frances Ann Smart of Critz, Va.; one brother; Ben Lee Via of Critz, Va.; three grandchildren; Zachary Ryan Via, James Mason Via; Sophie Mae Via and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Stella Christian Church Cemetery with Pastor Steve Hayes officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2 p.m., at the graveside service at Stella Christian Church Cemetery.
Due to the covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed.
Memorial may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice 18981 Jeb Stuart Hwy Stuart, VA 24171.
Norris funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Via family
