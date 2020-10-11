James W. NicholsA celebration of life for James Willard Nichols will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Augusta Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in his honor to the Virginia Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts Educational Foundation, 7308 Hanover Green Drive, Suite 100 Mechanicsville, VA 23111. The Foundation promotes and provides leadership in the conservation of our natural resources through stewardship and education programs across the Commonwealth.McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.