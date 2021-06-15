Jane Covington Hargreaves



September 4, 1942 - June 7, 2021



Jane Covington Hargreaves, age 78, a resident of Boulevard Terrace, Mufreesboro, Tenn., passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021.



Jane was born on September 4, 1942 in Martinsville, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Glennie and Fannie Bateman Covington, one sister Peggy Covington McCall, and three brothers, J.G. Covington Jr., Billie W. Covington, and Jack R. Covington. She is survived by her husband, Tom and one brother, Judge Kenneth Covington.



Jane was a graduate of James Madison University and taught in various locations in either full or part-time capacity. Her positive attitude and caring spirit touched all who knew and loved her.



A memorial service and burial will take place in Tullahoma, Tenn.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 15, 2021.