Janice Gail Amos Chitwood
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Janice Gail Amos Chitwood

Janice Gail Amos Chitwood, 77, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was born on December 28, 1943, in Stoneville, North Carolina, to the late Bernard and Clarice Stone Amos.

She was a 1961 graduate of Bassett High School and worked for Bassett Walker for over thirty years. She was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family but especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Randolph Chitwood; and brother, Barney Amos.

She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Whitlock-Cassell, and Tonya Chitwood; sister, Beverly Stultz; brother, Kimmey Amos; grandchildren, Nikki Whitlock, Michael Whitlock, Cortney Martin, and Zachary Reynolds; and great-grandchildren, Camryn Gilbert, Brooke Galyean, Maci Whitlock, Jayce Martin, Colton Whitlock, Judson Martin, and Shane Reynolds.

The funeral will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Eugene Chitwood officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Mar
10
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. Janice was a sweet person with a kind heart. Your family is in our thoughts.
Ellen Hairston
March 10, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss. I will be praying for you all. God bless you and comfort you at this difficult time.
Patricia Rowland
March 7, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Tonya and all the family. Please know my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Katrina Belton
March 7, 2021
