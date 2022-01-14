Janice Hughes Inman
January 9, 1942 - January 12, 2022
Mrs. Janice Hughes Inman, age 80, of Fieldale, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She was born on January 9, 1942 to the late James Ryland Hughes and late Doris Tucker Hughes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Hughes.
Janice is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, John Inman; brother, James Ryland Hughes Jr. (Patti); children, Kenny Inman (Beverly), Susie Caviness (Mark), Johnny Inman (Glenda); grandchildren, Jonathan Bradshaw (Elisha), Paige Collins (Jason), Caleb Inman (Jordan), Hannah Inman, Brooklynn Caviness, Noah Inman, Rachel Inman; great-grandchildren, Eli Bradshaw, Ethan Collins, Reagan Bradshaw, Blayke Collins, Nolan Inman; sister-in-law, Connie Barker, brother-in-law, Nash "Mutt" Lawson.
Janice was a member of the Fieldale United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She was employed at Leggett for 12 years. After retiring from Leggett, she was a caregiver to her mother over 10 years. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A service will be held at Fieldale United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. with Pastor David McEntire officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to service.
Due to inclement weather, interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to Fieldale United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be submitted at Collinsmckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 14, 2022.