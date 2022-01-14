Menu
Janice Hughes Inman
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway
Bassett, VA
Janice Hughes Inman

January 9, 1942 - January 12, 2022

Mrs. Janice Hughes Inman, age 80, of Fieldale, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She was born on January 9, 1942 to the late James Ryland Hughes and late Doris Tucker Hughes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Hughes.

Janice is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, John Inman; brother, James Ryland Hughes Jr. (Patti); children, Kenny Inman (Beverly), Susie Caviness (Mark), Johnny Inman (Glenda); grandchildren, Jonathan Bradshaw (Elisha), Paige Collins (Jason), Caleb Inman (Jordan), Hannah Inman, Brooklynn Caviness, Noah Inman, Rachel Inman; great-grandchildren, Eli Bradshaw, Ethan Collins, Reagan Bradshaw, Blayke Collins, Nolan Inman; sister-in-law, Connie Barker, brother-in-law, Nash "Mutt" Lawson.

Janice was a member of the Fieldale United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She was employed at Leggett for 12 years. After retiring from Leggett, she was a caregiver to her mother over 10 years. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A service will be held at Fieldale United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. with Pastor David McEntire officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to service.

Due to inclement weather, interment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to Fieldale United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be submitted at Collinsmckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Fieldale United Methodist Church
VA
Jan
15
Service
2:00p.m.
Fieldale United Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy and prayers to the Inman family during this difficult time.
Linda Voorhees
January 15, 2022
Janice and her husband John were neighbors to my Dad for many years. We could not have ask for better people. We will always remember Janice and her kindness.
Rachel Brooks
Other
January 14, 2022
Janice was one of the sweetest person you would ever know I worked with her for several years at Leggetts in collinsville whenever I would see her after the store close we were so happy to see each other she never changed I was blessed for knowing her I know she will be missed I will keep her family in my prayers
Elaine Foster
January 14, 2022
Such a fine neighbor, she was always happy, and friendly. Truly she will be greatly missed. Prayers for her family at this time.
Vince and Sarah Piechota
January 14, 2022
I'm so sorry Susie,deepest sympathy and prayers for your family.
Iva Sue Gilley and family
January 14, 2022
