Janice Marie Lawson
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Janice Marie Lawson

Janice Marie Lawson, 64, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at SOVAH-Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Janice for several years at Tultex and then saw her again when we started going to the same church. I will surely miss that sweet smile and personality. I will be keeping all of you in my thoughts and prayers. Love you sweet Hilda
Bonnie Wagoner
Friend
June 28, 2021
