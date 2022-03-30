Janie Stowe Cassell
January 3, 1950 - March 27, 2022
Janie Stowe Cassell, 72, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at her home. She was born on January 3, 1950, in Stuart, Va., to the late William Robert Stowe and Virginia Layman Stowe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Randolph Manning; second husband, John David Cassell; and her siblings, Kathy Spencer, Debra Wilson, Bobby Stowe, and Randy Stowe.
Janie was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Roy Darrell Manning Sr.; grandsons, Josh Manning, Roy Manning Jr., Blaine Reynolds, and Bennett Reynolds; and brother, David Stowe.
A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel and other times at Janie's home. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Dennis Wingate officiating. Burial will follow at Old Center Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Rockingham County Pregnancy Center, 424 W. Kings Highway, Eden, NC 27288.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Cassell family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 30, 2022.