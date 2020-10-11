Jean DeJarnette Watlington



Jean DeJarnette Watlington of South Boston, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born in Halifax County, on September 9, 1929, and was 91 years of age.



She was the daughter of the late Thomas Fielding DeJarnette Jr. and the late Marguerite Lacy DeJarnette. She was married to the late Junius Adelbert Watlington. She was a member of First Baptist Church, South Boston Garden Club, Little Theater, and volunteered at the South Boston-Halifax County Museum.



Jean DeJarnette Watlington is survived by her son, Nick Nichols of South Boston; her brother, Tommy DeJarnette and his wife, Velvet, of Martinsville; niece, Kathy DeJarenette of Martinsville; and Fielding DeJarnette of South Boston.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 11, 2020.