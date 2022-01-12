Menu
Jean Amis Hill
Maury High School
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Jean Amis Hill

November 25, 1929 - December 22, 2021

Jean Amis Hill, age 92, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at King's Grant Retirement Community in Martinsville, Virginia, where she and her husband, Clyde had lived for 22 years. Jean was born in Norfolk, Va. to the late Nannie and E. Tinsley Amis. She was a 1948 graduate of Maury High School and a 1952 graduate of Mary Washington College. After graduation, Jean married Clyde F. Hill Jr. and taught kindergarten.

She was very active at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. Jean was a wonderful mom and a consummate southern lady who always took time for her family and those around her. She was a member of the Norfolk General Hospital Auxiliary Board and served on the Virginia Beach Westminster Canterbury Board of Trustees. Jean was an active member in the Westover Garden Club and along with gardening, she enjoyed playing mahjong, bridge and tennis. From 1984 to 1999, Jean and Clyde lived at Point Harbor, N.C. where they enjoyed time by the water and were active in Outer Banks Presbyterian Church. In 1999, they moved to King's Grant Retirement Community and became active in First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville, Va. Jean was chairman and co-founder of the King's Grant Garden Committee and helped establish the Remembrance Garden for residents to enjoy.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Susan Hill Wadsworth (husband, Dean) of Oriental, N.C. and son, Clyde F. Hill III (wife, Laura) of Cumming, Georgia. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Meredith Emily Wadsworth, Sarah Hill Wadsworth and Gordon William Wadsworth (wife, Emily), Elizabeth Virginia Hill and John Tinsley Hill (wife, Annie); and great-grandson, Will Prillaman.

A private family burial will be held in the spring in Norfolk, Virginia

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville (1901 Patrick Henry Avenue, Martinsville, Va. 24112) or to the charity of your choice.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Hill family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 12, 2022.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ms.Jean will be truly missed. Loved helping her at Kings Grant. She always made me laugh. Much love to her family.
Christine marshall
Friend
January 14, 2022
