Jean "Granny" Tatum



December 5, 1933 - September 5, 2021



Jean Radford Tatum, 87, of Spencer, Virginia passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Known to most as "Granny", she was born to Lewis and Lera Radford in Franklin County, Virginia, on December 5, 1933. Following high school, Jean worked at the DuPont nylon factory in Martinsville, Va. It was at DuPont where she met her husband, Roy Benton Tatum Jr. They were married 40 years before Roy's untimely passing on October 3, 2001. She later worked at Penn Haven Meats in Spencer, Va., and a few years later, worked as a rural mail carrier before becoming the Postmaster in Spencer. Jean retired from the post office after 29 years of service. In retirement, Jean and Roy split their time between family in Montana and Virginia.



Granny had a competitive, yet loving, spirit. She loved to fish, hunt, play softball (barefooted!) in the local church league, and participate in Rook card tournaments. She loved to watch her granddaughters' softball and cheerleading activities when they were younger, and her grandson's baseball games and 4-H shooting sports. Spending time with her great-grandchildren in Virginia was also a favorite. She also enjoyed gambling, watching NASCAR, and playing cards with friends and neighbors. Jean especially loved playing Bingo and Uno with the youngsters. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother that will be deeply missed by all.



Jean was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and two siblings. She is survived by her children, Roy (Jeanette) Curtis Tatum of Buchanan, Va., and Jeannie Marie Tatum of Pray, Mont.; grandchildren, Kelley (Mike) Edwards, of Westlake, Va., Anne (Jahue) Boothe of Stewartsville, Va., and Scott Benton Tatum of Pray, Mont.; great-grandchildren, Billy Wayne and Heidi Jean Boothe; and siblings Paul (Hettie) Radford, of Ferrum, Va., Louise Jackson, of Richmond, Va., and Audrey (M.T.) Mitchell, of Sontag, Va.



A celebration of Jean's life will take place at a later date at Old Well Christian Church in Spencer, Va., followed by interment next to her loving husband at the Tatum family plot.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 12, 2021.