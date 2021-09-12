Jean Radford Tatum, 87, of Spencer, Virginia passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Known to most as "Granny", she was born to Lewis and Lera Radford in Franklin County, Virginia, on December 5, 1933. Following high school, Jean worked at the DuPont nylon factory in Martinsville, Va. It was at DuPont where she met her husband, Roy Benton Tatum Jr. They were married 40 years before Roy's untimely passing on October 3, 2001. She later worked at Penn Haven Meats in Spencer, Va., and a few years later, worked as a rural mail carrier before becoming the Postmaster in Spencer. Jean retired from the post office after 29 years of service. In retirement, Jean and Roy split their time between family in Montana and Virginia.
Granny had a competitive, yet loving, spirit. She loved to fish, hunt, play softball (barefooted!) in the local church league, and participate in Rook card tournaments. She loved to watch her granddaughters' softball and cheerleading activities when they were younger, and her grandson's baseball games and 4-H shooting sports. Spending time with her great-grandchildren in Virginia was also a favorite. She also enjoyed gambling, watching NASCAR, and playing cards with friends and neighbors. Jean especially loved playing Bingo and Uno with the youngsters. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother that will be deeply missed by all.
Jean was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and two siblings. She is survived by her children, Roy (Jeanette) Curtis Tatum of Buchanan, Va., and Jeannie Marie Tatum of Pray, Mont.; grandchildren, Kelley (Mike) Edwards, of Westlake, Va., Anne (Jahue) Boothe of Stewartsville, Va., and Scott Benton Tatum of Pray, Mont.; great-grandchildren, Billy Wayne and Heidi Jean Boothe; and siblings Paul (Hettie) Radford, of Ferrum, Va., Louise Jackson, of Richmond, Va., and Audrey (M.T.) Mitchell, of Sontag, Va.
A celebration of Jean's life will take place at a later date at Old Well Christian Church in Spencer, Va., followed by interment next to her loving husband at the Tatum family plot.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 12, 2021.
Praying for you as you take this journey. Remember the good times.
Shirley and Jim Meador
September 13, 2021
Such a fun-loving and kind soul. Her laughter and barefooted softball playing will always be favorite memories of Jean. Prayers of peace and comfort for all who knew & loved her.
Emily Johnson
Friend
September 12, 2021
Jean Tatum and I were both Postmasters at the same time and would attend some of the NAPUS seminars together especially the one at Blacksburg. She was a fun person to be around. Also, her husband rode with my husband, Harlon Banks, to work at DuPont. Nice family. Our love and prayers to their family.
Betty Banks
Work
September 12, 2021
I always enjoyed seeing Mrs Tatum at the Spencer post office. She was such a kind and loving person. My sympathies to you all. Frankie Leavitt Lee