Jean Hughes Wood



Jean Hughes Wood, 91, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021. She was born on May 19, 1930, in Patrick County, Virginia, to the late John C. Hughes and Dovie Morrison Hughes.



She was married to the late Alvis H. Wood for 55 years. Also preceding her in death are sisters, Nellie Joyce, Edna Carter, and Lillian Plasters; as well as brothers, Winfred, Leonard, Clarence, Henry, Dillard, and Raymond Hughes.



Jean retired from Tultex after 32 years of service. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. After her retirement, she thoroughly enjoyed spending time with and taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jean was a member of Landmark Baptist Church.



Jean is survived by a son, Mike Wood (Nan) of Saint Simons Island, Georgia; granddaughters, Ashley Biggs (Jason) and Brittany Anthony (Chris); as well as great-grandchildren, Carter Biggs and Madelyn and Kyndall Anthony. She is also survived by her sister, Dovie "Shirley" Lawrence and by a very nurturing niece, Carolyn Carter (all from Martinsville/Henry County area) as well as many other beloved nieces and nephews from various other cities and states.



A visitation for Jean Wood will be take place on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Norris Funeral Home at 1 p.m. A funeral service officiated by the Rev. Dr. J.D. Harmon will take place at 2 p.m. At the conclusion of the funeral service, burial will take place at Roselawn Burial Park.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 29, 2021.