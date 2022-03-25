Menu
Jeffery Lee "Jeff" Hall Sr.
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Jeffery "Jeff" Lee Hall Sr.

December 21, 1961 - March 23, 2022

Jeffery "Jeff" Lee Hall Sr., 60, of Fincastle, Va. passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. He was born on December 21, 1961 to the late Larry Hall and Edna Rose Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Marie Rose; and a brother, Glen "Andy" Hall.

Mr. Hall worked as a supervisor in newspaper printing, having worked for the Martinsville Bulletin/Supplement Company. Jeffery was a great storyteller and lit up the room with his contagious smile. He loved his family and being with them, and eating meals together. He volunteered coaching baseball and basketball teams throughout Martinsville and Henry County.

He is survived by his daughter, Shannon LeAnne Hall (Chad Thompson) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; son, Jeffery Lee Hall Jr. of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; ex-wife and friend, Elizabeth Estep of Gulfport, Miss.; sisters, Judy Rose Gleason of Martinsville, Va. and Penny Sue Doss of Collinsville, Va.; brothers, Marcus Clay Hall of Richmond, Va. and Matt Hall of Mt. Sterling, Ky.; and grandchildren, Braylon Lee Hall and Christian Dallas Hall both of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Also surviving are many nieces nephews and extended family.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the service and other times at the home of Mr. Hall's sister, Penny Doss at 237 Ridge Rd. Collinsville, Va.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd. Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Hall family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 25, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
