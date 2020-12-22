Menu
Jeffery Steven Quesenberry
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Jeffery Steven Quesenberry

October 4, 1957 - December 21, 2020

Jeffery Steven Quesenberry, 63, of Bassett, died on Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Blue Ridge Therapy Connection. He was born in Martinsville on October 4, 1957 to the late Ravis G. Quesenberry and the late Wanda Jane Shockley Quesenberry.

He is survived by two aunts, Patricia Lewis of Lincoln, Delaware, Glenna Ayers of Pulaski, Virginia and several cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Roselawn Burial Park.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Quesenberry family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Roselawn Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeff was a great guy, I worked with him at Leed's Music Center for many years. We went to a few concerts together thru the years. I have some good memories with Jeff. Rest in peace my friend.
Tammy Liston
Friend
December 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Prayers for Family and Friends. May God give you the Peace and Comfort that only He can give. God Bless you all.
Joann Pendleton
December 28, 2020
He was my cousin. My dad and his dad were brothers. Remember lots of good times with our families. It's so sad that almost all of our families are gone to be with the Lord. But on the other hand those family members suffer no longer. RIP cousin. Will see everyone up there one day.
Freddie Quesenberry
Family
December 27, 2020
So sorry to hear about Jeff, worked him for 15 years..very nice, and funny guy.
David
December 26, 2020
So sorry. Jeffrey was my cousin. His dad and my dad were twins.
Mitzie Alexander
Family
December 22, 2020
RIP He was a real nice guy... Prayers for his love ones...
Carmeal Moore
Classmate
December 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We are going to miss him. Jeff was like a family member.
Don & Kay Barbour
December 22, 2020
