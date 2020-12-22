Jeffery Steven Quesenberry
October 4, 1957 - December 21, 2020
Jeffery Steven Quesenberry, 63, of Bassett, died on Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Blue Ridge Therapy Connection. He was born in Martinsville on October 4, 1957 to the late Ravis G. Quesenberry and the late Wanda Jane Shockley Quesenberry.
He is survived by two aunts, Patricia Lewis of Lincoln, Delaware, Glenna Ayers of Pulaski, Virginia and several cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Roselawn Burial Park.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Quesenberry family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, 2020.