Jeffrey "Jeff" Kirk Dickenson
March 31, 1949 - June 6, 2021
Jeffrey "Jeff" Kirk Dickenson, 72, of Martinsville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was born in Bristol, Virginia, on March 31, 1949, to the late Thomas and Doris Dickenson. In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his brothers, TQ and Jimmy Dickenson
Jeff served his nation in the National Guard and attended Virginia Western University. He began his career in the trucking industry as a teenager at Overnite Trucking. He ended a long, successful career in 2019.
An avid sports fan included his love for NASCAR, the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Redskins. His dedication to the Martinsville Mustangs included service as a host family to many talented baseball team players.
Known for his big personality, sense of humor and dedication to friends and family, Jeff will be eternally missed by all including his elite FOTS tribe.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Patsy; his cherished daughter, Ashley Dickenson; his bonus children Kim Scearce (Chris Bryant) and David Scearce; brother, Steve Dickenson (Judy); sister, Becky Hodges (Mike); and granddaughters, Celeste and Lily.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 3 until 4 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, where a Celebration of Life service will follow at 4 p.m. In keeping with Jeff's sense of style, please wear bright colors in his honor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the Gail Perkins Ovarian Cancer Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the chapel.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2021.