Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeffrey Kirk "Jeff" Dickenson
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Jeffrey "Jeff" Kirk Dickenson

March 31, 1949 - June 6, 2021

Jeffrey "Jeff" Kirk Dickenson, 72, of Martinsville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was born in Bristol, Virginia, on March 31, 1949, to the late Thomas and Doris Dickenson. In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his brothers, TQ and Jimmy Dickenson

Jeff served his nation in the National Guard and attended Virginia Western University. He began his career in the trucking industry as a teenager at Overnite Trucking. He ended a long, successful career in 2019.

An avid sports fan included his love for NASCAR, the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Redskins. His dedication to the Martinsville Mustangs included service as a host family to many talented baseball team players.

Known for his big personality, sense of humor and dedication to friends and family, Jeff will be eternally missed by all including his elite FOTS tribe.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Patsy; his cherished daughter, Ashley Dickenson; his bonus children Kim Scearce (Chris Bryant) and David Scearce; brother, Steve Dickenson (Judy); sister, Becky Hodges (Mike); and granddaughters, Celeste and Lily.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 3 until 4 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, where a Celebration of Life service will follow at 4 p.m. In keeping with Jeff's sense of style, please wear bright colors in his honor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the Gail Perkins Ovarian Cancer Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the chapel.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Dickenson family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Jun
10
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Becky is my sister in law and my family will keep you in our thoughts and prayers
Donna Hodges
Family
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results