Jennie Merriman Cox
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services
Jennie Merriman Cox

Jennie Merriman Cox, 75, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. She was born on April 20, 1946, to the late Marian "Sprig" Merriman and Sallie Ruth Jones Merriman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Steve Merriman and Tim Merriman.

Mrs. Cox worked at Bassett Walker Knitting for forty years and later worked at Pebble's Clothing for seven years.

She is survived by her husband, James Daniel Cox; sister, Celeste M. Anderson (Rex); and brother, Michael T. Merriman (Kim). Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Norris Funeral Service with Kelly Ratcliff officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Cox family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2022.
