Jennifer Lou Spencer
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Jennifer Lou Spencer

January 30, 1978 - June 27, 2021

Jennifer Lou Spencer, age 43 of Ferrum, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. She was a great mother, beloved sister, great friend and was looking forward to be a granny-ma! She was born January 30, 1978 a daughter of the late James R. Spencer and Linda Thomas Spencer.

Surviving are her daughter, Lilanna Estudillo (Stephen Sligh); sister Cynthia Mitchell; brothers, Jamie Spencer (Cindy) and Daniel Spencer (Alex); grandchild on the way, Stephan Sligh. Memorial service will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Her family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to help with final expenses.

Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
