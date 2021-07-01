Jennifer Lou Spencer
January 30, 1978 - June 27, 2021
Jennifer Lou Spencer, age 43 of Ferrum, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. She was a great mother, beloved sister, great friend and was looking forward to be a granny-ma! She was born January 30, 1978 a daughter of the late James R. Spencer and Linda Thomas Spencer.
Surviving are her daughter, Lilanna Estudillo (Stephen Sligh); sister Cynthia Mitchell; brothers, Jamie Spencer (Cindy) and Daniel Spencer (Alex); grandchild on the way, Stephan Sligh. Memorial service will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Her family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to help with final expenses.
Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jul. 1, 2021.