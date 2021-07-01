Jennifer Lou SpencerJanuary 30, 1978 - June 27, 2021Jennifer Lou Spencer, age 43 of Ferrum, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. She was a great mother, beloved sister, great friend and was looking forward to be a granny-ma! She was born January 30, 1978 a daughter of the late James R. Spencer and Linda Thomas Spencer.Surviving are her daughter, Lilanna Estudillo (Stephen Sligh); sister Cynthia Mitchell; brothers, Jamie Spencer (Cindy) and Daniel Spencer (Alex); grandchild on the way, Stephan Sligh. Memorial service will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Her family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to help with final expenses.Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.