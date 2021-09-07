I had the pleasure of having Jennifer as my boss since she came to UNC Rockingham. She was always a shining light with a smile on her face every time I saw her. My prayers go out to you Matt and her children and all of her family and friends. She will be missed. I am sure she is rejoicing in Heaven right now without pain. Matt, she loved you so much and you did so much to make her last years happy and bearable.

Carolyn Torango September 8, 2021