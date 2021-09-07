3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Sep
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. love anne
anne BRYSON
Friend
September 13, 2021
I attended school with Jennifer. She had a passion for life. Her faith in God and love for her family was amazing. She is a shining star of inspiration to all who knew her. Bless you all!!!
Cherie Rash
Classmate
September 10, 2021
I went to school with Jennifer. She always had smile on her face.i reed here message about Jesus. When i did it put a smile on my face. My prayers go out to her family and friends.
Tammy Belcher
Classmate
September 10, 2021
Despite the pain and struggles she was enduring, Jennifer always had time to love, pray for and support others in any way that she could. She was and will forever be a beautiful reminder that God is good. She will be missed.
Tammy Jones
Coworker
September 9, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to all of Jennifer's family. She was truly an inspiration to all. You will carry her in your hearts, but God has her in his arms.
Susan Martin
September 9, 2021
Rest peacefully.
Prayers love hugs for you and your family.
Sheri Gower
Friend
September 9, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. We were very sorry to hear of your loss.
Richard Margrave
September 9, 2021
I never met Jennifer, but her inspiration, faith and love she shared in her posts was wonderful.
Lois Whitlow
Acquaintance
September 8, 2021
Jennifer has been and remains an inspiration to me and to people across the country. Regardless of her situation here on earth and now with our Heavenly Father, she was and is forever a winner! Cancer is defeated. It is now up to each of us who has been touched by her life to carry on her lessons on being a true Jesus follower. Praying for peace and comfort that goes beyond all understanding.
Susan Martin
Coworker
September 8, 2021
Jennifer was one of the most genuine people I ever had the pleasure of knowing. She is a bright and shining star in heaven and with all her goodness, I sure hope her mansion is very large so it can contain all the Blessings our Savior promises her. Jennifer you will be missed sorely. Praying for her family, especially Matt, Emma and Valery.
Rebekah Daniels
Friend
September 8, 2021
May God keep you and your family. Jenn was a light at UNC to those who knew her. She fought until the end. She will be missed here in this physical world but in the spiritual realm I know God has told her “Well Done my good and faithful servant.” Praying for you all.
Dr. Bradley
Coworker
September 8, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Waller Family
Waller Family
September 8, 2021
What a loving and wonderful family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Matt and the entire family.
Donald and Brooke Aheron
Friend
September 8, 2021
Sorry for your loss praying for family
Chiquila Parrish
Coworker
September 8, 2021
I had the pleasure of having Jennifer as my boss since she came to UNC Rockingham. She was always a shining light with a smile on her face every time I saw her. My prayers go out to you Matt and her children and all of her family and friends. She will be missed. I am sure she is rejoicing in Heaven right now without pain. Matt, she loved you so much and you did so much to make her last years happy and bearable.
Carolyn Torango
September 8, 2021
Jennifer was a gift from God. It was a pleasure to work with Jenn at UNCR. Her spirit remained positive during this ordeal. A very classy lady who will never be forgotten. RIP Jenn.
Al Williams
Coworker
September 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rachel France
Classmate
September 8, 2021
What a beautiful soul!! Jennifer Tatum was as genuine as they come...kind, caring, loving, truly the hands and feet of Jesus! I, along with many others, am a better person for having known her! She affected more lives than she knew and was such an inspiration to all...many who she didn't know or never met. What a Godly example and legacy she leaves! She fought hard, endured so much, and won her battle with courage and grace! Our earthly loss is definitely Heaven's gain!! Matt, lifting you, the kids, and family in prayer.
Becky Ramsey
Friend
September 7, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. What a wonderful person and friend. She would make you smile and laugh. Prayers for the entire family. May God bless you all. She will be missed.
Terri Duke
Friend
September 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May God surround you all with His love and comfort during this difficult time.
Donna Holt
Acquaintance
September 7, 2021
Prayers love hugs
Sheri Gower
Friend
September 7, 2021
Everyone who knew Jennifer realizes that this world is a better place because of Jennifer Tatum. She was the salt and light of the earth. Praying for the family during the days ahead.
Debbie and Darrell Peters
Friend
September 7, 2021
You will be missed dearly. Thank you for all the laughs, prayers, and talks. Praying for Matt, the children, and the rest of the family.
Alicia Winchester
September 7, 2021
I hated to hear this news...she was loved by many. Prayers for all her family and friends during this difficult time.
Erica Young
September 7, 2021
I’m sorry for your loss and our prayers are with you and your family
Ricky Hall
Acquaintance
September 7, 2021
Prayers for all during this difficult time. May the sharjng of your memories bring you peace and comfort.
Shirley Harris Tatum
September 7, 2021
Jennifer was a one of a kind!! Such a sweet and special lady that touched everyone she came into contact. She will surely be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with Matt, the kids, and the rest of her family during this time of loss.
M Darren Lockridge
Friend
September 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family and friends.
Travis & Suzie Wyatt
Acquaintance
September 7, 2021
Betty and Family, May you be surrounded by God’s peace and comfort during this time. Love Anthony and Robin Corriher.
September 7, 2021
So sorry for the loss of this sweet lady. Prayers for the family. Leroy and Pat Cannaday
Patricia Cannaday
September 7, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Jennifer. Our prayers are with family and friends. She will be missed. She is now with Jesus her Savior. May God continue to comfort each of you.
Curtis and Ann Barbour
Friend
September 7, 2021
I am so sorry ,my thoughts and prayers are with Jennifer's entire family. I will miss reading her beautifully written posts which always seem to touch my soul.
Lori Durham-Spencer
September 7, 2021
Matt and family, sending our sympathy in the loss of Jennifer.We are saddened in your loss and praying for you all. In Christ, Robert and Carolyn Koger
Carolyn Koger
Friend
September 7, 2021
Praying for Jennifer's family & friends. I knew her thru Emmaus. She was a very sweet, humble woman, who loved the Lord. Rest in Peace. Decolores.
Candace Hall
Friend
September 6, 2021
Praying for Matt and children. Jenn was a special lady and friend. She always made me smile.
Mickey
Coworker
September 6, 2021
I was one of Jennifer's nursing faculty and developed a lifelong friendship with her because of the beautiful soul she exhibited. She has been such a living testimony with her faith-filled journey and she touched so many lives in her short time here on Earth. She will always be remembered and loved by so many and we will see her again some day with rejoicing.
Kathy Whitley
Teacher
September 6, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful woman. We will love you and miss you always.
Kenneth Crouse
Friend
September 6, 2021
Our prayers go out to family of Jennifer on her going home to be with the Lord with no more suffering and pain. God bless family left behind, but can be with her again one day.
Glenn Hancock
Acquaintance
September 6, 2021
I did not know her personally but know her sister Melissa and her mother. I am so sorry. Prayers and peace.
Pat SPENCER
September 6, 2021
You were always a ray of sunshine never a darken day.. sure gonna miss reading all those post such incurring words they were.. we’ll see you again one sweet day. Love Chuck & Debbie Trent
Deborah Trent
Friend
September 6, 2021
I'll always remember our little chats...she always seemed so tickled by me. Whenever I'd see her, I'd tell her, "Jennifer Tatum as I live and breathe" and she always giggled.
She's not truly gone...she's just gone on to her higher calling.
I'll miss you, Jennifer Tatum. I always enjoyed talking to you and your perspective on things was always awe - inspiring at the very least.
Fly high...you're no longer bound to this world. I'll miss you.
Jennifer Wright
Work
September 6, 2021
Jennifer isn't gone, she's waiting for everyone, with Love in her heart, and Awesome, Sweet, Blessed memories to hold onto until we meet again...
Bobby & Ethylene Tatum
Family
September 5, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for you, Matt and family.
Heather Cox
Friend
September 5, 2021
Matt, I am sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Bubby Bish
Friend
September 5, 2021
Renee Branch
September 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our condolences go out to Valery, Betty Jo, Matt and the entire family. You are in our thoughts and prayers at this time.
Your cousin
Tommy Smith
September 5, 2021
Go share your kindness with the heavens sweet one! You will no longer have those frequent visits to WFBH or struggles with sickness. Your light continues to shine bright here on this earth! Rest in the presence of our Daddy God!
Debbie Byrd
Friend
September 5, 2021
Matt and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. You're in my thoughts and prayers.
Judy Cooling
Coworker
September 5, 2021
My heart is heavy and heartbroken. Jennifer is the strongest woman I have ever known .. She leaves a legacy of Her beautiful soul and love of God and most of all her FAITH which never wavered even until the end .. I will miss her post about her love of the great one BUT I will fill her presence as I will continue to read them. Rest in peace my friend. I will always love you. ❤ My inspiration forever.
Joanne Powell
Friend
September 5, 2021
May Jennifer's light shine forever in your hearts and soul. God bless you all. My condolences to all that Jennifer touched.
Judy Deatherage
Friend
September 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you Matt and your family and friends. God gained another angel , she is walking with Jesus now. God bless you all , with comfort and peace. She will truely be missed by many on this old world. My condolences to you all.
Judy Deatherage
Friend
September 5, 2021
I’m so sorry to hear the news. I will be praying for the family.