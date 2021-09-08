Jennifer M. Tatum
June 7, 1975 - September 4, 2021
Jennifer M. Tatum, 46, of Ridgeway, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Atrium Health – Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C. surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Martinsville on June 7, 1975 to Betty Jo Richards Harris and the late Alford Leon Harris.
In addition to her mother, Jennifer is survived by her loving husband of five years, Mattthew James Tatum; children, Valery Anne Jacobson (Joshua Tyler) of Meadows of Dan, Robert Gordon Tatum of Ridgeway and Emma Grace Shrewsberry (Tanner) of Martinsville; sisters, Torri Nelson (Joe) of Randleman, N.C. and Melissa Howell (Dan) of Bassett; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, A funeral service will held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with Minister J. T. Clark officiating. Burial will follow in the Tatum Family Cemetery in Henry.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family encourages you buy a stranger's meal, as this was Jennifer's favorite thing to do. Jennifer's family asks that you please share your experience at #jenntatum4jesus.
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Tatum family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 8, 2021.