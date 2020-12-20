Jesse Ben Goode Jr.March 5, 1947 - December 13, 2020Jesse Ben Goode Jr., 73, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Martinsville, Va. on March 5, 1947, the son of the late Jesse Ben Goode Sr., and the late Roxie Wingfield Goode. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Galloway Goode; and his brother, James Goode.Jesse was a 1964 graduate of Albert Harris High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Johnson C. Smith University and a Master of Science degree from Radford University. He worked for the Franklin County Public School System for 37 years, serving as a teacher – Henry Elementary School; Assistant Principal – Franklin County Middle School; Associate Principal – Franklin County High School and Principal – Henry Elementary School.He was a member of the Men's Round Table, Inc., the Martinsville Hunt Club, Inc., and the Tau Omicron chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. As an "Omega Man", he served on numerous committees and held offices in the fraternity. He was a member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee, a Deacon, and the Male Chorus.Jesse leaves to cherish his memory, one son, Kirk Goode of the home; two stepdaughters, Leslie (George) Spencer of Charlotte, N.C., and Tammy Dudley of Atlanta, Ga.; four grandchildren, Cameron Spencer, Seth Spencer, Evan Dudley, and Brandi Dudley; and a host of other relatives and friends.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens with Dr. Eric Hairston, Eulogist. A public viewing will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 until 5 p.m. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering, and social distancing will be required.Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.