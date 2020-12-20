Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jesse Ben Goode Jr.
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street
Martinsville, VA
Jesse Ben Goode Jr.

March 5, 1947 - December 13, 2020

Jesse Ben Goode Jr., 73, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Martinsville, Va. on March 5, 1947, the son of the late Jesse Ben Goode Sr., and the late Roxie Wingfield Goode. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Galloway Goode; and his brother, James Goode.

Jesse was a 1964 graduate of Albert Harris High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Johnson C. Smith University and a Master of Science degree from Radford University. He worked for the Franklin County Public School System for 37 years, serving as a teacher – Henry Elementary School; Assistant Principal – Franklin County Middle School; Associate Principal – Franklin County High School and Principal – Henry Elementary School.

He was a member of the Men's Round Table, Inc., the Martinsville Hunt Club, Inc., and the Tau Omicron chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. As an "Omega Man", he served on numerous committees and held offices in the fraternity. He was a member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee, a Deacon, and the Male Chorus.

Jesse leaves to cherish his memory, one son, Kirk Goode of the home; two stepdaughters, Leslie (George) Spencer of Charlotte, N.C., and Tammy Dudley of Atlanta, Ga.; four grandchildren, Cameron Spencer, Seth Spencer, Evan Dudley, and Brandi Dudley; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens with Dr. Eric Hairston, Eulogist. A public viewing will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 until 5 p.m. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering, and social distancing will be required.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street , Martinsville, VA
Dec
22
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Carver Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of Mr. Goode´s passing. He was the Principal at Henry Elementary when I began teaching there. He was a memorable man. Prayers for comfort to all of his family and friends.
Sally Moore
December 21, 2020
Your father was a great man, I admired him in church when I was a child. My heart goes out to you and your family and may his legacy continues to live on. My thoughts and prayers goes out to you.
Donald Dones
December 21, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear that Mr Goode has passed away,when I first met Mr Goode he was teaching fourth grade at Henry elementary it was a kind man but when he used that "sledgehammer" you knew he meant business made a fond memories sorry for your loss God bless your family.
An old student of his from Henry elementary
December 21, 2020
Mr. Goode was a wonderful principal. All of the children loved him, especially my boys. My oldest, Charles, had just asked about him a week before his death. Charles is 32. Charles, James, and Daniel all have a high respect for him. My sincerest condolences to your family.
Patricia Scott Vaughan
December 21, 2020
Sincere Prayers and Condolences To All the Goode Family! (From Your Walker Family)
Joanne Walker Harris
December 21, 2020
Mr. Goode was a fine, God fearing man. He left a positive print on all that knew him in the Franklin Co. School system. I had much respect for him as a person & educator. Now God has called him home for eternal rest.
Sherman Witcher
December 20, 2020
Praying comfort for Mr. Goode's family. God bless you all. He was a great teacher and a very nice person. We were all blessed to know him. I'm sorry for your loss.
Patricia Setliff Rowland
December 20, 2020
Praying for the Family, Praying with the Family. Bro. Goode was kind and if you knew him, it was obvious he loved the Lord, his earthly Family and his Church family. Extending heartfelt sympathy to the family with love and prayers. No more goodbyes. Just see you later!
Carolyn Penn
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results