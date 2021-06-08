Jesse E. Greer
May 28, 2021
Mr. Jesse E. Greer, age 80, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Jesse was born in Henry County and lived in Bassett, Va. He was employed for over 40 years, in supervision at American Furniture of Martinsville. He was a member of Fort Trial Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Reggie Greer and Betty H. Greer.
In addition to his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Greer; brothers, Franklin "Frank" Clifford Greer, James Edward Greer, Clarence Eugene Greer, John Wayne Greer, Elmer Lee Greer; sister, Mary Frances Greer.
Jesse is survived by his children, Jeffrey Lee Greer and Cynthia G. Cunningham; son-in-law, David W. Cunningham; sister, Shirley Ann Radford (James); sister-in-law, Patsy Greer; and grandchildren, Christopher A. Cunningham, Alexis Henderson (Kyle), Colin Cunningham, Colby Cunningham, Kaylee Paige Greer, Braxton Lee Greer.
A celebration of Jesse's life will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, Va. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday.
Online condolences may be made to that family at www.collinsmckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 8, 2021.