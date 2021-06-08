My deepest sympathy to the family. The memories of long ago came flooding back when our families enjoyed each other's company and friendship. he worked with my husband, bowled, partied, went to the races, and many more memories. I enjoyed talking with him at the Dr.'s office the other day. My son, Ricky, was reminicsing how much fun they had together. God comfort you during your time of loss.

Ola Beck Wagner` Friend June 9, 2021