Jesse E. Greer
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street
Martinsville, VA
Jesse E. Greer

May 28, 2021

Mr. Jesse E. Greer, age 80, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Jesse was born in Henry County and lived in Bassett, Va. He was employed for over 40 years, in supervision at American Furniture of Martinsville. He was a member of Fort Trial Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Reggie Greer and Betty H. Greer.

In addition to his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Greer; brothers, Franklin "Frank" Clifford Greer, James Edward Greer, Clarence Eugene Greer, John Wayne Greer, Elmer Lee Greer; sister, Mary Frances Greer.

Jesse is survived by his children, Jeffrey Lee Greer and Cynthia G. Cunningham; son-in-law, David W. Cunningham; sister, Shirley Ann Radford (James); sister-in-law, Patsy Greer; and grandchildren, Christopher A. Cunningham, Alexis Henderson (Kyle), Colin Cunningham, Colby Cunningham, Kaylee Paige Greer, Braxton Lee Greer.

A celebration of Jesse's life will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, Va. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be made to that family at www.collinsmckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Fort Trial Baptist Church
170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, VA
Jun
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Fort Trial Baptist Church
170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear about Jesse's passing. He was my next door neighbor for 16 years and was always so kind and me. I will miss standing out in the yard talking with him. My deepest sympathy to Cynthia,Jeff and all of his family and friends. He will surely be missed. God Bless.
Kimberly Roop
Friend
June 10, 2021
We are so sorry to hear this. Sending lots of love, hugs and prayers.
Sharon & Larry Thurman
June 9, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. The memories of long ago came flooding back when our families enjoyed each other's company and friendship. he worked with my husband, bowled, partied, went to the races, and many more memories. I enjoyed talking with him at the Dr.'s office the other day. My son, Ricky, was reminicsing how much fun they had together. God comfort you during your time of loss.
Ola Beck Wagner`
Friend
June 9, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Just know I am thinking of you and your family at this very difficult time.
Elva Pugh
June 8, 2021
So very sorry for your loss!
Nancy McMillan
Friend
June 8, 2021
I was surprised to hear of Jesse's death. He always seem to be so healthy when I saw him. Jesse was a good man and will be missed by all that knew him. GOD's speed Jesse.
Barton Greer
Family
June 8, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss My prayers are all his family.
Lou Massey
June 8, 2021
