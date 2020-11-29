Menu
Search
Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Martinsvile Bulletin HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jesse H. "June" Carter
Jesse H. "June" Carter

November 25, 2020

Jesse H. "June" Carter, 81, of Surry Court, Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at SOVAH Health Martinsville. He was the husband of Anna Martin Carter of the home.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Carter Family Cemetery, Meadow Garden Road, Martinsville, Va. A public viewing will be held on Monday, November 20, 2020, at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 until 5 p.m. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering, and social distancing is required. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Monday, November 30, 2020, between the hours of 1 until 5 p.m.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street , Martinsville, VA 24112
Dec
1
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Carter Family Cemetery
Meadow Garden Road, Martinsville, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.