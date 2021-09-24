Menu
Jimmy Ray Parrish
Jimmy Ray Parrish

Jimmy Ray Parrish, 78, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at his home.

He was born on July 16, 1943, in Axton, Virginia, to the late Lonnie and Fannie Ann Wilson Parrish. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, hunting and football, especially the Vikings.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Underwood Parrish; daughters, Angela Parrish Batten (Steve) and Beverly A. Arrington (Lonnie); sisters, Peggy Ann Parrish Albright, Shirley Mae Parrish Carter, Evelyn Dean Parrish Erickson, and Linda Lane Parrish Hylton; brothers, Neal O'dell Parrish and Gary Eugene Parrish; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Janet McGhee officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Visitation will be held Monday, September 27, 2021, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2021.
So sorry for your lose .
Tammy Wilson
Family
September 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Jeff Ray
September 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss of a good husband, father and friend. Sympathies to the whole family. Barbara and Gary
Barbara Helmick
Friend
September 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss.The family is in our prayers. DEBROAH and Ronald Shively
debroah shively
Friend
September 24, 2021
