Jimmy Ray Parrish
Jimmy Ray Parrish, 78, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born on July 16, 1943, in Axton, Virginia, to the late Lonnie and Fannie Ann Wilson Parrish. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, hunting and football, especially the Vikings.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Underwood Parrish; daughters, Angela Parrish Batten (Steve) and Beverly A. Arrington (Lonnie); sisters, Peggy Ann Parrish Albright, Shirley Mae Parrish Carter, Evelyn Dean Parrish Erickson, and Linda Lane Parrish Hylton; brothers, Neal O'dell Parrish and Gary Eugene Parrish; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Janet McGhee officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Visitation will be held Monday, September 27, 2021, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.
