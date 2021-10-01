Jo-Ann Hundley Barker
October 11, 1946 - September 28, 2021
Jo-Ann Hundley Barker, 74, of Martinsville, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was born in Henry County, on October 11, 1946, to Thomas Edwin Hundley and Frances Seay Hundley.
In addition to her parents, Jo-Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Edwin "Eddie" Hundley.
She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Fender (Ron); sister, Gail Minter (Mike); brothers, Rodney Hundley and Marion Hundley (Sharon); grandchildren, Christopher Reid Fender and Chelsea Ann Loftis (Jared); nephews, Michael and Blake Minter; many other beloved nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins; and her special fur babies, Oscar and Pepi.
Jo-Ann retired with 42 years of service with our local phone company beginning when it was Lee Telephone and later as it became Central, Centel, Sprint, and CenturyLink. She was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church.
She was an artist who loved painting and drawing. She was an avid bird watcher and loved all animals.
A visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at McKee-Stone Chapel. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. and will be officiated by Pastor Dan Schelling and David Naff. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway, Va.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 1, 2021.