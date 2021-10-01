Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jo-Ann Hundley Barker
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street
Martinsville, VA
Jo-Ann Hundley Barker

October 11, 1946 - September 28, 2021

Jo-Ann Hundley Barker, 74, of Martinsville, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was born in Henry County, on October 11, 1946, to Thomas Edwin Hundley and Frances Seay Hundley.

In addition to her parents, Jo-Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Edwin "Eddie" Hundley.

She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Fender (Ron); sister, Gail Minter (Mike); brothers, Rodney Hundley and Marion Hundley (Sharon); grandchildren, Christopher Reid Fender and Chelsea Ann Loftis (Jared); nephews, Michael and Blake Minter; many other beloved nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins; and her special fur babies, Oscar and Pepi.

Jo-Ann retired with 42 years of service with our local phone company beginning when it was Lee Telephone and later as it became Central, Centel, Sprint, and CenturyLink. She was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church.

She was an artist who loved painting and drawing. She was an avid bird watcher and loved all animals.

A visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at McKee-Stone Chapel. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. and will be officiated by Pastor Dan Schelling and David Naff. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway, Va.

Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street, Martinsville, VA
Oct
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss. We used to bowl together many years ago.
Spanke Williams
Friend
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results