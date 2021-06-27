Menu
JoAnne McDowell Grogan
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
JoAnne McDowell Grogan

JoAnne McDowell Grogan, 86, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her home.

JoAnne was born August 22, 1934 in Franklin County, Virginia to the late William Henry and Mary McDowell. She was a bank teller with First National Bank for 15 years. JoAnne graduated from Glade Hill High School. She attended Rich Acres Christian Church.

In addition to her parents, JoAnne is preceded in death by her son, Michael Dean Grogan and brothers, Francis McDowell and Alfred McDowell.

JoAnne is survived by her husband of 68 years, William Pratt Grogan; daughter, Susan Ramona Grogan (Pam); son, Robert Henry Grogan; grandchild, Nacole Gusler (Kenneth); great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Gusler, Nathaniel Gusler, and Keelan Goolsby; nephews, Tommy Grogan and Eugene McDowell; nieces, Pam Harris, Kathy Williams, and Debra Kay McDowell.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Grogan Family Cemetery, 2469 Smith Road, Stoneville, N.C. with the Rev. George Wells Jr. officiating. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Wright Funeral Service chapel from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Jun
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Grogan Family Cemetery
2469 Smith Road, Stoneville, NC
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sympathies to her family..especially her niece, Pam Grogan Harris..may your sweet memories bring you joy & peace, Love, Sandra Chappell
Sandra Chappell
June 28, 2021
