JoAnne McDowell Grogan
JoAnne McDowell Grogan, 86, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her home.
JoAnne was born August 22, 1934 in Franklin County, Virginia to the late William Henry and Mary McDowell. She was a bank teller with First National Bank for 15 years. JoAnne graduated from Glade Hill High School. She attended Rich Acres Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, JoAnne is preceded in death by her son, Michael Dean Grogan and brothers, Francis McDowell and Alfred McDowell.
JoAnne is survived by her husband of 68 years, William Pratt Grogan; daughter, Susan Ramona Grogan (Pam); son, Robert Henry Grogan; grandchild, Nacole Gusler (Kenneth); great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Gusler, Nathaniel Gusler, and Keelan Goolsby; nephews, Tommy Grogan and Eugene McDowell; nieces, Pam Harris, Kathy Williams, and Debra Kay McDowell.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Grogan Family Cemetery, 2469 Smith Road, Stoneville, N.C. with the Rev. George Wells Jr. officiating. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Wright Funeral Service chapel from 6 to 8 p.m.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2021.