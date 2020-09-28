Joe Pedro Minter
Joe Pedro Minter, 56, of Axton, Va., departed this world on September 26, 2020, at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, Va. He was born on October 26, 1963, in Martinsville, Va.
Joe leaves behind his significant other, Shellie Bowling of the residence; his daughter and his pride and joy, Dr. Whitney Minter Harrell (Winston) of South Boston, Va.; stepsons, Jeremy Massey of Bassett, Va., and Michael Bowling (Kate) of Apex, N.C.; brother, Ben Minter (Wanda) of Fayetteville, N.C.; and sisters, Bonnie Minter of Axton, Va., and Donna Mason (Tom) of Martinsville, Va. He also leaves behind a host of nephews, nieces, friends and his beloved dog, Sookie.
He was predeceased in death by his parents, Nannie Ola Wilson Minter and Glenwood Thomas "G.T." Minter Sr.; and brothers, Glenwood Thomas Minter Jr., Danny Ray Minter, Steve Edward Minter, and Kenneth Wade Minter.
Joe was a loving family man, a loyal friend, and a wonderful storyteller. He enjoyed taking photos, hunting, watching NASCAR races, listening to blue grass music, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Joe graduated from Laurel Park High School in 1981. He worked as a supervisor at Fieldcrest Mills in Fieldale, Va. until they closed in 2003. He later obtained his HVAC certification from Danville Community College and operated a family owned heating, electrical, and plumbing business for several years. Joe most recently owned and operated a property management business, until his health began to decline.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services with Pastor Adam Cook officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services and other times at the home, 372 Splendors Gate Rd., Axton, VA 24054. Burial will follow the service at the Wilson-Minter family cemetery in Axton, Va.
Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the family encourages all with a desire to attend to consider personal health as a first priority. For those unsure about attending, the family will gladly received calls or cards.
Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
