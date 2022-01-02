Menu
John Edward Cart
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
John Edward Cart

John Edward Cart, age 94 of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Sovah Health Hospital in Martinsville. He was born in New Martinsville, West Virginia November 25, 1927, to Pearl S. Young and Earnest F. Cart. He was married to the late Betty Lou Wolfe Cart for 63 years. Also preceding him is death are his sister, Ellen Ferrell, brother; Ernest F. Cart Jr. (Juni) and great-grandson, Parker Bryce Johnson.

John is survived by his five daughters, Rita Ward of Spencer, Va.; Pat Gilley (Dwayne) of Daytona Beach, Fla.; Donita Chitwood (Terry) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Beverly Patterson (Darryl) of Martinsville, Va.; Susan "Babe" Cart of the home and two sons, Michael (Wanda) of Surfside Beach, S.C. and Timothy of St. Petersburg, Fla. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, niece, and nephews.

John served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a recipient of the Victory Medal. John retired from Natkin & Company and Fischbach Corporation with 42 years in the construction field.

After his retirement he thoroughly enjoyed spending time in his workshop where he created beautiful pieces ranging from cooper lanterns to wood cradles for the grandbabies.

He was a member of Fort Trial Baptist Church and local Masonic Lodge # 152.

He had a larger-than-life attitude and loved to sing and dance with the grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved to surf fish on Cape Look Out National Seashore and Emerald Isle. He was a great storyteller and could mesmerize his family with his stories. He loved to walk at Jack Dalton Park and meet his fellow walkers and listen to Blue Grass at The Spencer Penn Centre. He will be greatly missed.

Due to Covid, the family will postpone services until a later date.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Cart family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of John's passing. Always a joy to be around. Loved his humorous love for life. Sincere sympathy to his family.
Janet Cowan
January 2, 2022
Babe, I am so sorry fir your loss. Keep all those precious memories in your heart and he will be with you forever. God bless!
Linda Plott Crabtree
Friend
January 2, 2022
So sorry for your loss. I know the good times with him will always be dear to all the family. Hug everyone tight.
Patrice Newnam
Friend
January 2, 2022
Babe, Rita, Tim and family. Im so sorry for y'all's loss. I had the pleasure of speaking to your dad on several occasions. Loved to listen to his stories. I will be keeping all of you in my prayers. May God strengthen and comfort you all during this difficult time.
Roni Newcomb
Friend
January 2, 2022
Lifting the entire Cart family in my prayers. May God grant you peace, comfort & understanding in your loss.
Emily Johnson
January 2, 2022
