John Edward Cart
John Edward Cart, age 94 of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Sovah Health Hospital in Martinsville. He was born in New Martinsville, West Virginia November 25, 1927, to Pearl S. Young and Earnest F. Cart. He was married to the late Betty Lou Wolfe Cart for 63 years. Also preceding him is death are his sister, Ellen Ferrell, brother; Ernest F. Cart Jr. (Juni) and great-grandson, Parker Bryce Johnson.
John is survived by his five daughters, Rita Ward of Spencer, Va.; Pat Gilley (Dwayne) of Daytona Beach, Fla.; Donita Chitwood (Terry) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Beverly Patterson (Darryl) of Martinsville, Va.; Susan "Babe" Cart of the home and two sons, Michael (Wanda) of Surfside Beach, S.C. and Timothy of St. Petersburg, Fla. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, niece, and nephews.
John served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a recipient of the Victory Medal. John retired from Natkin & Company and Fischbach Corporation with 42 years in the construction field.
After his retirement he thoroughly enjoyed spending time in his workshop where he created beautiful pieces ranging from cooper lanterns to wood cradles for the grandbabies.
He was a member of Fort Trial Baptist Church and local Masonic Lodge # 152.
He had a larger-than-life attitude and loved to sing and dance with the grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved to surf fish on Cape Look Out National Seashore and Emerald Isle. He was a great storyteller and could mesmerize his family with his stories. He loved to walk at Jack Dalton Park and meet his fellow walkers and listen to Blue Grass at The Spencer Penn Centre. He will be greatly missed.
Due to Covid, the family will postpone services until a later date.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Cart family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 2, 2022.