John Kenneth Collins Sr.
October 20, 1955 - March 17, 2022
John Collins, 66, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. He was born in Richmond, Va. on October 20, 1955 to Herbert Payne Collins Sr. and Catherine Ann Collins.
John is survived by his wife, Marcia Collins of Martinsville, Va.; son, John Collins (Katie); granddaughter, Emily Jane Collins; and grandson, James Hampton Collins of Purcellville, Va.; daughter, Nicole Collins of Raleigh, N.C.; brother, Herb Collins Jr. (Ruth Anne) of Martinsville, Va.; brother, David Collins (Rosa) of Martinsville, Va.; and sister, Mary Paige McElroy (Paul) of Huntsville, Ala. Because he had a larger-than-life personality and gave the best bear hugs, "Big John" will also be sorely missed by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. John was preceded in death by his father in 2007 and his first wife, Laura Tramel Collins, in 2011.
After graduating from Martinsville High School and then Virginia Tech, John, along with his brothers, was co-owner of Fibre Container Company, Inc. His infectious smile, golf swing and innate ability to connect with others made him a solid Vice President of Sales for more than 30 years. In fact, he and his brothers, friends and customers played in numerous golf tournaments together, and won their fair share.
Outside of work, John was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Martinsville where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and assisted as a Deacon. He served numerous terms as Deacon Chair, in addition to chairing the Early Learning Center, Business and Finance, and Personnel Committees.
The Martinsville-Henry County community was very important to John, and his dedicated service will be greatly missed. He was a natural leader, and welcomed the opportunity to take charge. John was the current president of Habitat for Humanity
, past board member and President of Chatmoss Country Club, past volunteer with the local American Heart Association, MARC Workshop, Boys and Girls Club of Martinsville and Henry County; and a past board member and President of Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.
John was known for his baritone voice that joyfully filled whatever room he entered. He was also known for being one of the first to join the dance floor when the music started. He used these skills to not only charm family and friends but to support the community through the Smith River Singers and the Piedmont Arts' Dancing for the Arts.
Still, his love of music, the community and the Hokies couldn't compare to his love for his friends and family who are invited to gather together at First Baptist Church of Martinsville located at 23 Starling Avenue, for a visitation on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 12:30 until 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Martinsville and Henry County Habitat for Humanity
, 932 Starling Ave, Martinsville, VA 24112, SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy, Martinsville, VA 24112, or Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, P.O. Box 3902, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 20, 2022.