Hairston Sr.



John Ervin



John Ervin Hairston, Sr's family thanks everyone who comforted us during the homegoing of our loved one. You blessed us with prayers, phone calls, visits, flowers, food, cards and monetary gifts. May God bless you all.



Frances (Sue), Ervette, John Jr, L'Tonya and all family members



Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, 2022.