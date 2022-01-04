Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Ervin Hairston Sr.
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street
Martinsville, VA
John Ervin Hairston Sr.

John Ervin Hairston Sr., 82, passed peacefully into eternal rest at his home on Friday, December 31, 2021. He was born on February 22, 1939, to Bedford and Beatrice Prunty Hairston, both of whom preceded him in his homegoing. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Mittie Hairston; sister, Ernestine Pitzer; stepsister, Cecile Volley; and stepbrother, June Gravely.

A member of Fayette Street Christian Church, he sang in the Intermediate Choir and was a church Trustee. Ervin attended Albert Harris High School. He was employed as a Supervisor at Sales Knitting Company which later became Tultex until closing and Drewery Mason High School. He also drove florist trucks for Hedgecock Florist, Flowers by Linda and Simply the Best.

Left to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 62 years, Frances Drewery Hairston; his children, Ervette (Dennis) Broadnax of Chesterfield, Va., John Ervin Hairston Jr (Janice) of Danville, Va., and L'Tonya (Mike) Hopkins of Greenville, S.C. He was a very proud and devoted "Papa" to his grandchildren, Jessica (Alex) Thomas, Trey Hairston, Christopher Broadnax, Olivia Hopkins, and Jaylen Hairston and his great-grandchild, Camden Hairston. Also, surviving are half-sister, Benita Thornton of California; niece, Tracy Flood Hughes of Martinsville, Va., and a host of nieces, nephews, step grandchildren and other family members. Ervin was a special brother-in-law to Peter (Gloria) Drewery, and Ferrell Van (Mary) Drewery and to Brenda (James "Buda") Hairston.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home. The homegoing celebration will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, visitation followed by the service. All COVID CDC guidelines will be followed.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Germaine Womack Goggins and family
Friend
January 5, 2022
We are sorry to hear of your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving presence will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel W. Spencer, President.
Hazel W. Spencer
Other
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results