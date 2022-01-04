John Ervin Hairston Sr.John Ervin Hairston Sr., 82, passed peacefully into eternal rest at his home on Friday, December 31, 2021. He was born on February 22, 1939, to Bedford and Beatrice Prunty Hairston, both of whom preceded him in his homegoing. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Mittie Hairston; sister, Ernestine Pitzer; stepsister, Cecile Volley; and stepbrother, June Gravely.A member of Fayette Street Christian Church, he sang in the Intermediate Choir and was a church Trustee. Ervin attended Albert Harris High School. He was employed as a Supervisor at Sales Knitting Company which later became Tultex until closing and Drewery Mason High School. He also drove florist trucks for Hedgecock Florist, Flowers by Linda and Simply the Best.Left to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 62 years, Frances Drewery Hairston; his children, Ervette (Dennis) Broadnax of Chesterfield, Va., John Ervin Hairston Jr (Janice) of Danville, Va., and L'Tonya (Mike) Hopkins of Greenville, S.C. He was a very proud and devoted "Papa" to his grandchildren, Jessica (Alex) Thomas, Trey Hairston, Christopher Broadnax, Olivia Hopkins, and Jaylen Hairston and his great-grandchild, Camden Hairston. Also, surviving are half-sister, Benita Thornton of California; niece, Tracy Flood Hughes of Martinsville, Va., and a host of nieces, nephews, step grandchildren and other family members. Ervin was a special brother-in-law to Peter (Gloria) Drewery, and Ferrell Van (Mary) Drewery and to Brenda (James "Buda") Hairston.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home. The homegoing celebration will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, visitation followed by the service. All COVID CDC guidelines will be followed.