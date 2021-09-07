Mom and I are so sorry to hear of John’s passing. It was always nice to see him at family events. Mom especially has wonderful memories of their time growing up together. Love and peace to the family.
Angela Wright
Family
September 16, 2021
Thinking and praying for you Elsie and family in your loss of John. He was such a nice man and I know you will miss him so much. God bless you in the future without him. We love and appreciate you, Elsie. Carolyn and Robert Koger
Carolyn and Robert Koger
Friend
September 10, 2021
Our deepest sympathies go out to the entire family. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Shawn & Jean Murphy
September 9, 2021
John was a very nice man. He will be missed by all. May the Lord comfort the family during your time of grief. With sympathy, Sherry (step-niece) and Stephen
Sherry & Stephen Potter
Friend
September 8, 2021
We want to express our deepest sympathies to you and your family. May God help you find comfort and peace through this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jon Doss, Julie & Izzy
September 7, 2021
Elsie, I am so sorry to hear of John's passing. I enjoyed talking to you and John when ya'll delivered for Family Pharmacy. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Lessie Hall
Friend
September 7, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Prayers of comfort for you Elsie and the family.
Linda Voorhees
September 7, 2021
I am so sorry to read about John's passing. He was such a nice man. Always friendly whenever we saw him at music or restaurant. May the memories you have bring you peace and comfort.♥
Shirley Harris Tatum
Friend
September 7, 2021
John was , so good, I am praying for the family.
He was so nice , every time I seen him.
Philip Parsons
Friend
September 7, 2021
Elsie and family, wanted to send our love and sympathy in the loss of John. He was such a nice man and I know y´all will miss him. Praying for you at this sad time. In Christ, Robert and Carolyn Koger
Carolyn Koger
Friend
September 7, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. We are sending condolences and prayers to the whole family. Wayne and Kathy Handy
Wayne and Kathy Handy
Friend
September 7, 2021
We are so sorry praying for you all ❤
Clayton and Ella Sue HYLTON
September 6, 2021
Mr. Haynes was a very nice man to me. His son Donnie and I were friends and I respected him greatly. He will be missed by all who knew him my condolences to the family.
Roy H. Janey
Friend
September 6, 2021
Deepest condolences to you each for your loss during this difficult time of John's passing. May all the good memories of his life bring you peace and comfort on days to come He was a good man with a wonderful smile and sense of humor Sincerely Wayne, Debra and Thad Wade
Wayne and Debra Wade
Friend
September 6, 2021
Sending prayers and condolences to the family. I’m so sorry for your loss.