John Douglas Haynes
October 12, 1933 - September 4, 2021
John Douglas Haynes, 87, of Bassett, died on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Sovah Health – Martinsville. He was born in Patrick County, Virginia on October 12, 1933 to the late Robert Lee Haynes and the late Gladys Cox Haynes. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Edith May Helms Haynes; daughter-in-law, Diann Haynes; brother, Elmer Haynes and two sisters, Beulah Pilson and Marie Ashworth.
John was a member of the Fort Trial Baptist Church and retired from Fieldcrest Mills working 41 years. He was a mechanic, enjoyed farming, deer and squirrel hunting, antique cars and the outdoors. He loved to go on vacations, cookouts and reunions but most of all he loved being with all his family.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie Martin Spencer Haynes; three sons, Doug Haynes (Regina), Donnie Haynes and Gary Haynes (Jeff Thomas); grandchildren, Tina Oakes and Robbie Haynes; great-grandchildren, Dylan Oakes, Matthew Oakes, Kaitlyn Haynes and Jonah Haynes; great-great-grandchild, Witten Oakes; sister, Ruth Compton; brother, Bobby Haynes and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Fort Trial Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Fort Trial Baptist Church with the Rev. Tony Beach and Dr. Joey McNeill officiating. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Burial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, VA 24168.
Due to Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing should be observed when visiting at the church.
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Haynes family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 8, 2021.