John Douglas Haynes
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
John Douglas Haynes

October 12, 1933 - September 4, 2021

John Douglas Haynes, 87, of Bassett, died on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Sovah Health – Martinsville. He was born in Patrick County, Virginia on October 12, 1933 to the late Robert Lee Haynes and the late Gladys Cox Haynes. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Edith May Helms Haynes; daughter-in-law, Diann Haynes; brother, Elmer Haynes and two sisters, Beulah Pilson and Marie Ashworth.

John was a member of the Fort Trial Baptist Church and retired from Fieldcrest Mills working 41 years. He was a mechanic, enjoyed farming, deer and squirrel hunting, antique cars and the outdoors. He loved to go on vacations, cookouts and reunions but most of all he loved being with all his family.

He is survived by his wife, Elsie Martin Spencer Haynes; three sons, Doug Haynes (Regina), Donnie Haynes and Gary Haynes (Jeff Thomas); grandchildren, Tina Oakes and Robbie Haynes; great-grandchildren, Dylan Oakes, Matthew Oakes, Kaitlyn Haynes and Jonah Haynes; great-great-grandchild, Witten Oakes; sister, Ruth Compton; brother, Bobby Haynes and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Fort Trial Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Fort Trial Baptist Church with the Rev. Tony Beach and Dr. Joey McNeill officiating. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Burial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, VA 24168.

Due to Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing should be observed when visiting at the church.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Haynes family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fort Trial Baptist Church
VA
Sep
9
Burial
Roselawn Burial Park
VA
Sep
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Fort Trial Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mom and I are so sorry to hear of John’s passing. It was always nice to see him at family events. Mom especially has wonderful memories of their time growing up together. Love and peace to the family.
Angela Wright
Family
September 16, 2021
Thinking and praying for you Elsie and family in your loss of John. He was such a nice man and I know you will miss him so much. God bless you in the future without him. We love and appreciate you, Elsie. Carolyn and Robert Koger
Carolyn and Robert Koger
Friend
September 10, 2021
Our deepest sympathies go out to the entire family. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Shawn & Jean Murphy
September 9, 2021
John was a very nice man. He will be missed by all. May the Lord comfort the family during your time of grief.
With sympathy,
Sherry (step-niece) and Stephen
Sherry & Stephen Potter
Friend
September 8, 2021
We want to express our deepest sympathies to you and your family. May God help you find comfort and peace through this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jon Doss, Julie & Izzy
September 7, 2021
Elsie, I am so sorry to hear of John's passing. I enjoyed talking to you and John when ya'll delivered for Family Pharmacy. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Lessie Hall
Friend
September 7, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Prayers of comfort for you Elsie and the family.
Linda Voorhees
September 7, 2021
I am so sorry to read about John's passing. He was such a nice man. Always friendly whenever we saw him at music or restaurant. May the memories you have bring you peace and comfort.♥
Shirley Harris Tatum
Friend
September 7, 2021
John was , so good, I am praying for the family. He was so nice , every time I seen him.
Philip Parsons
Friend
September 7, 2021
Elsie and family, wanted to send our love and sympathy in the loss of John. He was such a nice man and I know y´all will miss him. Praying for you at this sad time. In Christ, Robert and Carolyn Koger
Carolyn Koger
Friend
September 7, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. We are sending condolences and prayers to the whole family. Wayne and Kathy Handy
Wayne and Kathy Handy
Friend
September 7, 2021
We are so sorry praying for you all ❤
Clayton and Ella Sue HYLTON
September 6, 2021
Mr. Haynes was a very nice man to me. His son Donnie and I were friends and I respected him greatly. He will be missed by all who knew him my condolences to the family.
Roy H. Janey
Friend
September 6, 2021
Deepest condolences to you each for your loss during this difficult time of John's passing.
May all the good memories of his life bring you peace and comfort on days to come
He was a good man with a wonderful smile and sense of humor
Sincerely
Wayne, Debra and Thad Wade

Wayne and Debra Wade
Friend
September 6, 2021
Sending prayers and condolences to the family. I’m so sorry for your loss.
Stephanie Arrington
September 6, 2021
