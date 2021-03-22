John Edward Lampkin
October 20, 1941 - March 19, 2021
John Edward Lampkin, age 79 of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Sovah Health of Martinsville-Henry County after a decline in health.
Mr. Lampkin was born on October 20, 1941 in Henry County, Virginia to the late John Curtis Lampkins and the late Clara Mae Hairston Lampkins. He had worked most of his life as a Heavy Equipment Operator.
John leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of over 15 years, Precious Kimberly; his children, April, Darwin, Earl (Marcia), Carmen and Eric; brothers, Bobby (Robin), Levy Scott(Jennifer), Larry, Calvin (Deborah), Christopher (Julia); sisters, Althea French(Jack) and Thelma Locklear; sister-in-law, Leslie Hodge-Mansur (Muhammad) and Molly Ann Lampkins; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A floating visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 3 until 7 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Highway, Bassett, Virginia.
A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Greater Refuge Temple Center of Deliverance Church, 718 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, Virginia with Elder Percy L. Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, wearing of mask and social distancing will be required.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2021.