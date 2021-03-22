Menu
John Edward Lampkin
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway
Bassett, VA
John Edward Lampkin

October 20, 1941 - March 19, 2021

John Edward Lampkin, age 79 of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Sovah Health of Martinsville-Henry County after a decline in health.

Mr. Lampkin was born on October 20, 1941 in Henry County, Virginia to the late John Curtis Lampkins and the late Clara Mae Hairston Lampkins. He had worked most of his life as a Heavy Equipment Operator.

John leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of over 15 years, Precious Kimberly; his children, April, Darwin, Earl (Marcia), Carmen and Eric; brothers, Bobby (Robin), Levy Scott(Jennifer), Larry, Calvin (Deborah), Christopher (Julia); sisters, Althea French(Jack) and Thelma Locklear; sister-in-law, Leslie Hodge-Mansur (Muhammad) and Molly Ann Lampkins; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A floating visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 3 until 7 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Highway, Bassett, Virginia.

A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Greater Refuge Temple Center of Deliverance Church, 718 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, Virginia with Elder Percy L. Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19, wearing of mask and social distancing will be required.

Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com

Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Lampkin Family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your lost one.we will be praying for you and your family. May God be with you.
James Saunders
March 23, 2021
So sorry,Praying for family.
Martha Mullins
March 22, 2021
Blessed are they that mourn for they will be comforted. Our prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Leth & Marian Hairston
March 22, 2021
