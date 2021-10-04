Menu
John Rucker "J.R." Martin Sr.
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
John "J.R." Rucker Martin Sr.

John "J.R." Rucker Martin Sr., 85, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021. He was born on March 16, 1936 to the late John Russell Martin and Melissa Mae Philpott Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Grimes Martin.

Mr. Martin worked in the power house at DuPont for 35 plus years.

He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Martin Bowman of Collinsville, Va.; son, John "Johnny" Martin Jr. of Martinsville, Va.; very special friend, Mary "Pumpkin" Martin of Ridgeway, Va.; sister, Gladys Josephine Brammer of Collinsville, Va.; brother, Carlos Gene Martin of Collinsville, Va.; granddaughters, Stephanie Nicole Compton (Caleb Sheppard) of Patrick Springs, Va. and Lauren Ashley Compton (C.W. Mitchem) of Collinsville, Va.; and great-grandchildren, Peyton Nicole Wilson of Collinsville, Va. and Westyn Ryan Sheppard of Patrick Springs, Va.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Lee Ashley officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:30 until 2 p.m. prior to the service also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Patrick Memorial Gardens, Stuart, Va.

Flowers are welcome, and you may also make memorial donations in Mr. Martin's name to the SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, VA 24112.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Martin family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 4, 2021.
