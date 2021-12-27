Have fond memories of "John" ❤ We grew up near the same neighborhood! His Parents and mine were very well acquainted We attended the same Elementary and HS together..he was my classmate of GW Carver, Fieldale Va..class of 1969.Son, Daughters, Grands, Siblings and Remaining of Family and Friends haveMy Utmost Condolences and Love (Richetta A.Hairston/ Bassett VA)

Richetta A. Hairston Classmate December 31, 2021