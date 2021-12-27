3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Dec
31
Funeral
11:00a.m.
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Ann Hairston
Acquaintance
January 2, 2022
Our Condolences and Prayers for the Family, RIP our Wonderful Friend.
Mary Stockton
Friend
December 31, 2021
Have fond memories of "John" ❤ We grew up near the same neighborhood! His Parents and mine were very well acquainted We attended the same Elementary and HS together..he was my classmate of GW Carver, Fieldale Va..class of 1969.Son, Daughters, Grands, Siblings and Remaining of Family and Friends haveMy Utmost Condolences and Love (Richetta A.Hairston/ Bassett VA)
Richetta A. Hairston
Classmate
December 31, 2021
My deepest sympathy for the family. I have memories from masonry class in our senior year. WILLIE HAIRSTON
Willie Hairston
Classmate
December 30, 2021
Sorry for your loss. There is no words to say when one lose a father. Prayers for all of you
Vickie Compton
December 30, 2021
I love you uncle John. We will miss you, May your soul rest peacefully Please wrap your arms around my family in this difficult time please hug our other angels in heaven for me me miss you all
Latesha West
Family
December 29, 2021
John John so sorry to hear about your dad. May God give you strength to make it through this time and days to come. Sympathy to entire families, love you my family.
Lydia Simmons
Family
December 29, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and prayers to the Redd family. Peter and Willie Mae Harris
Williemae Harris
December 29, 2021
John John, Letrice, Bridget and the extended Redd’s family, as time passes and as you all try to return to normalcy, may you all continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Aletta Houston
December 29, 2021
We are sorry to hear of your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving presence will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel w. Spencer, President.
Hazel Spencer
December 28, 2021
Condolences to the Redd family on the loss of John.
Gwen Eggleston
December 26, 2021
Our thoughts , prayers and sympathy are with you during this time.
Pernella Shortie
Friend
December 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss! Sending heartfelt condolences.