John Hereford Spencer, 75, of Martinsville, departed this life on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Sovah Health - Martinsville.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Mayo Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dwight Mack, officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 3 until 5 p.m. with the family being present from 4 until 5 p.m. and will be at the home of a daughter, Tuwanda Moore, 501 J. S. Holland Road, Ridgeway, Va. at other times.
All services will be held in accordance with CDC guidelines which includes facial coverings and social distancing.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2021.
Katie,
Offering my condolences and heartfelt sympathy. Love to you, Barry and family. Always, Delores
Delores E Archer
March 12, 2021
Sorry for your loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt pray that God's loving presence will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel W.Spencer, President.
Hazel W. Spencer
March 11, 2021
Praying for the Spencer family. John is gone but not forgotten.
Geno Galloway
March 11, 2021
Praying for the entire family. May God strengthen you in the days ahead. RIP Mr John.
Ruby L Amos
March 10, 2021
To Katie and Daryl i love you all dearly John was a good person .To Mae and Tally Brim,Mack,Mary We love yall and praying for yall are in our prayers
Lettie Belcher Aiken
March 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to the entire family. He is someone whom I've known every since I was a young child. He's always had a kind word and a bright smile every time I would see him. The Mayo community will miss him dearly. May he forever rest in peace.