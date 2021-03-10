John Hereford Spencer



March 7, 2021



John Hereford Spencer, 75, of Martinsville, departed this life on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Sovah Health - Martinsville.



Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Mayo Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dwight Mack, officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 3 until 5 p.m. with the family being present from 4 until 5 p.m. and will be at the home of a daughter, Tuwanda Moore, 501 J. S. Holland Road, Ridgeway, Va. at other times.



All services will be held in accordance with CDC guidelines which includes facial coverings and social distancing.



Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2021.