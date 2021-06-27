John "Jay" E. Turner Jr.
John "Jay" E. Turner Jr., age 53, of 1030 Owens Road, Martinsville, Va., passed away at his home on Friday, June 25, 2021, after battling Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born in Martinsville, Va. on November 30, 1967. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Fred and Nena Moore of Chatham, Va., and paternal grandparents, John and Elsie Turner of Chatham, Va.
He is survived by his parents, John E. Turner and Irene Moore Turner; sister, Susan Paige Chandler; nephews, Jack Chandler and Turner Chandler; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He also leaves behind his beloved German Shorthaired Pointer, Sadie Mae.
Jay was a 1987 graduate of Martinsville High School and his work career included positions at CSI Services, Riverside Tire Service, and, most recently, Southern Finishing.
He loved his family, the outdoors, and was an avid fan of University of North Carolina basketball. His kind, loving spirit will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with the Reverend David Cameron. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County, 132 Joseph Martin Highway, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Turner family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuenral.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 27, 2021.