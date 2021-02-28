Johnny Ben HodgeJohnny Ben Hodge, 80, of Stoney Mt. Road, Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Piney Forest Health & Rehabilitation Center, Danville, Va.He was born in Henry County, Va., on April 22, 1940, the son of the late Johnny Hodge and the late Verna Bell Grant Hodge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Martin Hodge; one son, Michael Hodge; five brothers, Goldie Hodge, Henry Clay Hodge, William D. Hodge, Clarence Hodge, and James Hodge; and four sisters, Bonnie Hairston, Annie Hairston, Glenor Devins, and Lucille Ritson.Johnny was a member of Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, and retired from W.M. Bassett Furniture Company after many years of service.Johnny leaves to cherish his memory, one son, Gary D. (Carla) Hodge of Martinsville, Va.; three daughters, Cynthia H. (Greg) Preston and Cloresa Hodge, both of Martinsville, Va., and Karen H. (Dennis) Green of Axton, Va.; one sister, Shirley Patterson of Cascade, Va.; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Matthew Brown, Eulogist. A public viewing will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1 until 5 p.m. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering, and social distancing is required. Other times, the family will be receiving friends at the home of his daughter, Cloresa Hodge, 147 Falcon Rd., Martinsville, Va.To view live streaming of the service, go to Hairston Funeral Home's Facebook page, then click on the service.Hairston Funeral Home is serving the Hodge family.