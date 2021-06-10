Johnny V. "John" Shenal
November 29, 1945 - June 8, 2021
Johnny V. "John" Shenal, 75, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from his home surrounded by his family.
Those remaining to cherish his memory includes his wife of 50 years, Emily Ware Shenal, of Salem; son, Brian Shenal (Cathy), of Salem; daughter, Kelly Shenal Grigg (Brad), of Blacksburg; four grandchildren, Benjamin and Jonathan Shenal, and Bradley and Alexis "Lexi" Grigg; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 10 until 11 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church, in Salem. Services honoring John's life will start directly after at 11 a.m. at the church. A private interment will be conducted at Sherwood Memorial Park, in Salem.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 10, 2021.