Johnny V. "John" Shenal
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Johnny V. "John" Shenal

November 29, 1945 - June 8, 2021

Johnny V. "John" Shenal, 75, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from his home surrounded by his family.

Those remaining to cherish his memory includes his wife of 50 years, Emily Ware Shenal, of Salem; son, Brian Shenal (Cathy), of Salem; daughter, Kelly Shenal Grigg (Brad), of Blacksburg; four grandchildren, Benjamin and Jonathan Shenal, and Bradley and Alexis "Lexi" Grigg; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 10 until 11 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church, in Salem. Services honoring John's life will start directly after at 11 a.m. at the church. A private interment will be conducted at Sherwood Memorial Park, in Salem.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Salem, VA
Jun
11
Service
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were saddened by the news of John. A quiet man of much dignity and courage. there are not enough gentlemen like John around any more. He will be missed .
Mac and Linda Butts
Friend
June 11, 2021
Emily and family, So sorry for your loss.. John was a Friend, Neighbor and a nice guy. We will miss him. Ron and Carolyn
Ron and Carolyn Leonard
Friend
June 10, 2021
Emily and family, So sorry for your loss. John was a friend, neighbor and a nice guy who will be missed. Condolences to all.
Ron and Carolyn Leonard
Friend
June 10, 2021
Emily, we were so sorry to hear about John´s illness and death. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. John was always one of my favorite people to work with, and he did an excellent job no matter what the task. Bob Hill
Mr. and Mrs. Robert F. Hill
Work
June 10, 2021
Dear Emily and family...so sorry to hear of John´s passing...he not only was a great boss, friend, but also mentor...you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Steven and Margaret Harris
Work
June 10, 2021
My heart broken. John was one of my favorite bosses. He was such a kind man and an excellent leader. My heartfelt sympathies to the family. My prayers for you all in this time of sorrow. Teri
Teri Taylor Lewis
Work
June 10, 2021
john and i worked together on and off for many years. we were good friends and good work associates at the power company. he will be missed. my sympathy to his family . Irv Nichols
Irv Nichols
June 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss of John. My sincere condolences go out to your family for your loss. (Hosea 13:14)
Ryan
June 10, 2021
