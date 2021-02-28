I just now heard of his passing. I am so sorry . He was a wonderful man. I will be praying for all of you.
Tammy Jefferson
March 3, 2021
I love you Jerry and will continue to Pray for you All!!!
"Jerry's Cousin"
Missy Minnick
Family
March 2, 2021
William will be so missed. I love him so much and love you All!!! I will be Praying for you all!!! Im so very sorry for your loss he is such a Precious Soul!! Always smiled and gave me a hug First thang he would ask is how was I then " How is Butch doing" Dad and him thought alot of each other. Again Love you All I'm always here if you all need me!!
Missy Minnick
Family
March 2, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss, let your memories and love of your family help you through this difficult time.
H.E. & Sandra Nelson
March 2, 2021
Heaven gained an angel. We know he now is safe in his eternal home.Flowers in heaven will be well taken care of.My heart is with his family at this time
Barbara White
March 1, 2021
Ann and family, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of JJ. I will be keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Bonnie Wagoner
March 1, 2021
So sorry to hear about William's passing. May God surround you and family with love, comfort and peace.
Ann Barbour
February 28, 2021
I am very sorry, William was a good friend of mine a long time ago.
J,D,Edwards
February 28, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Coworker of Bernadette
Ashley Zook
February 28, 2021
Praying for you all
Clayton and Ella Sue HYLTON
February 28, 2021
My prayers Ann and sympathy to you and the children. This is a loss you will always carry, but the love you all had will sustain you, along with memories.
Shelby R Turner
February 28, 2021
Sorry to hear of William's passing
Lucky Turner
Friend
February 28, 2021
Anna, sending love and prayers to you!
Charlotte GardnerI’m
February 28, 2021
Anne & family so sorry for your loss, William was a good friend all though we had not been with you all for many years we always thought of you as our friends afar. Our days at Martin Processing was special time in our life. Love to you and your family. Our prayers are with you.
Don & Kay Barbour
Friend
February 27, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Gary & Glenda Pilson
Friend
February 27, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of William's passing. Had so many fun times with William at Turner's shoe shop where he loved to hang out. Praying for your family.
Kevin Potter
Friend
February 27, 2021
Rest Willie, rest until we meet again!
Robert Stout
Friend
February 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with the family.
Ethel Hopkins
Friend
February 27, 2021
Dearest Anna & family..please know you are all in our thoughts & prayers..it's so sad to lose a beloved family member & we pray your sweet memories will bring you comfort & peace..prayers, hugs & love, Sandra & Donnie
Sandra Chappell
Classmate
February 27, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Your family is in our prayers and thoughts.
Steve and Penny Byrd
Friend
February 27, 2021
So sorry to hear about William's passing, he was a fine person and friend.
Roger Dillon
February 27, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers for the family.
Vallie Mankins
Friend
February 27, 2021
We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of your brother, Becky. Sending prayers to you & Flick, and all your family and loved ones.
Bobby&Ethylene Tatum
Friend
February 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of Williams passing. You all will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Patsy Snyder
Friend
February 26, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about J j he was a good hearted person may god be your family prayers for you ann