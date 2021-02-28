William will be so missed. I love him so much and love you All!!! I will be Praying for you all!!! Im so very sorry for your loss he is such a Precious Soul!! Always smiled and gave me a hug First thang he would ask is how was I then " How is Butch doing" Dad and him thought alot of each other. Again Love you All I'm always here if you all need me!!

Missy Minnick Family March 2, 2021