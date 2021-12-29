Menu
Joseph Edward "J.E." Pigg Sr.
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street
Martinsville, VA
Joseph Edward "J.E." Pigg Sr.

Joseph Edward "J.E." Pigg Sr., 86, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021. He was born in Lawsonville, N.C., on August 16, 1935, to Millard G. Pigg and Ethel P. "Parlier" Pigg.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Kathleen Pigg; daughter, Charlotte Anne; sons, Joey Pigg (Dean) and Page Pigg (Cindy); grandchildren, Alicia Pigg (Jonathan Fulcher), Tres Pigg (Barbara), and Spencer Pigg (Carson); brother, Philip Pigg (Cecilia); sister, Martha Martin (Francis); multiple beloved nieces and nephews; and by his childhood buddy and friend Lewis Morris.

J.E. was a long-time owner and operator of Millard's Machinery Inc. which was started by his father and was family owned for 65 years. At the time Millard's Machinery was sold, JE was the last single store owner and his John Deere dealership was the third oldest in the world.

He was a Charter member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, where he was Deacon Emeritus. He was also a founding member of the Spencer Penn Center. He served on the inaugural board of directors for Henry County Parks and Recreation and Carter Bank and Trust. He was also a 70 year member of the Spencer Ruritan Club.

J.E. loved his family and church. He also loved gospel singing, traveling and watching ACC basketball, especially Wake Forest.

A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Another visitation will be held from 12 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Hillcrest Baptist Church followed by a 2 p.m. funeral service. The service will be officiated by Pastors Doug Ramsey, Randy Aldridge, and Dave Cuthbertson. A private family only interment service will follow at Mayo Baptist Church Cemetery and will be officiated by Pastors Curt Ashley and Andrew Adams.

The funeral service will be live streamed and shown at Hillcrest Baptist Church Fellowship Hall and at the Horsepasture Christian Church Family Life Center.

Due to COVID concerns face masks are required for the visitation and service. The family also asks that no food be brought to the house.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway, VA 24148, Mayo Baptist Church, 85 Penn Store Road, Spencer, VA 24165, or the MARC Workshop, P.O. Box 3749, Martinsville, VA 24112.

Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hillcrest Baptist Church
18075 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway, VA
Dec
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hillcrest Baptist Church
18075 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway, VA
Dec
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hillcrest Baptist Church
18075 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway, VA
Dear Kathleen & Family, Death leaves a heartache no one can heal love leaves a memory no one can steal. JE was one of the kindest & sweetest men I knew. In fact, all of you are. I don't get to see you often, but I'm so happy to see you when I do. I think everyone who knew JE liked & respected him. May you find comfort in his freedom from his illness. Sending love, prayers, and healing to you all. Love, Jenny & Fernard Moore
Fernard & Virginia Moore
January 27, 2022
To The Family of J. E. Pigg, It is with heartfelt sympathy to learn of J. E. 's passing. He was such a kind soul to have known. He was loved by all that knew him. May God bless and keep you during this sad time. With my deepest condolences, Deborah Massey
Deborah Massey
Other
December 30, 2021
My thoughts and prayers for this precious family! Such a special man and I loved him so as well as all of the family!!!!
Debbie Clark
December 29, 2021
J.e.was a wonderful person.prayers for the family .love & hugs cliff& Debbie corns
Debbie corns
Friend
December 29, 2021
Prayers for the family.
Ernest L. Carter
Friend
December 29, 2021
