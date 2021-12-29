Joseph Edward "J.E." Pigg Sr.
Joseph Edward "J.E." Pigg Sr., 86, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021. He was born in Lawsonville, N.C., on August 16, 1935, to Millard G. Pigg and Ethel P. "Parlier" Pigg.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Kathleen Pigg; daughter, Charlotte Anne; sons, Joey Pigg (Dean) and Page Pigg (Cindy); grandchildren, Alicia Pigg (Jonathan Fulcher), Tres Pigg (Barbara), and Spencer Pigg (Carson); brother, Philip Pigg (Cecilia); sister, Martha Martin (Francis); multiple beloved nieces and nephews; and by his childhood buddy and friend Lewis Morris.
J.E. was a long-time owner and operator of Millard's Machinery Inc. which was started by his father and was family owned for 65 years. At the time Millard's Machinery was sold, JE was the last single store owner and his John Deere dealership was the third oldest in the world.
He was a Charter member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, where he was Deacon Emeritus. He was also a founding member of the Spencer Penn Center. He served on the inaugural board of directors for Henry County Parks and Recreation and Carter Bank and Trust. He was also a 70 year member of the Spencer Ruritan Club.
J.E. loved his family and church. He also loved gospel singing, traveling and watching ACC basketball, especially Wake Forest.
A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Another visitation will be held from 12 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Hillcrest Baptist Church followed by a 2 p.m. funeral service. The service will be officiated by Pastors Doug Ramsey, Randy Aldridge, and Dave Cuthbertson. A private family only interment service will follow at Mayo Baptist Church Cemetery and will be officiated by Pastors Curt Ashley and Andrew Adams.
The funeral service will be live streamed and shown at Hillcrest Baptist Church Fellowship Hall and at the Horsepasture Christian Church Family Life Center.
Due to COVID concerns face masks are required for the visitation and service. The family also asks that no food be brought to the house.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway, VA 24148, Mayo Baptist Church, 85 Penn Store Road, Spencer, VA 24165, or the MARC Workshop, P.O. Box 3749, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 29, 2021.