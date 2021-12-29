Dear Kathleen & Family, Death leaves a heartache no one can heal love leaves a memory no one can steal. JE was one of the kindest & sweetest men I knew. In fact, all of you are. I don't get to see you often, but I'm so happy to see you when I do. I think everyone who knew JE liked & respected him. May you find comfort in his freedom from his illness. Sending love, prayers, and healing to you all. Love, Jenny & Fernard Moore

Fernard & Virginia Moore January 27, 2022