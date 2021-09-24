Joseph William Plaster
December 4, 1936 - September 22, 2021
Joseph William Plaster, 84 of Collinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart, Va. He was born December 4, 1936 in Fieldale, Va. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Julie Plaster and his brother, Thomas Plaster Jr. Surviving are his loving wife of 61 years, Carolyn DeBarr Plaster; his son, Joseph William Plaster Jr., his wife, Donna, his daughter, Paula Midkiff and her husband, Craig; grandchildren, Taylor Matthews and her husband, Junior, Grant Plaster and his wife, Jessica, Dylan Plaster, Patrick Midkiff, Leigh Anne Midkiff; two great-grandchildren, Rhyland Matthews and Michael Midkiff.
Joe graduated from Fieldale High School and from East Carolina University where he was a member of the basketball team. His first teaching job was in Orange, Va., which is where he met Carolyn. Throughout his career, he taught and coached basketball and football in Chase City, Va., New Bern, N.C. and came home to Henry County in 1972 to continue his career at Carver High School. He also taught at Bassett Middle School. In addition to his career in education, he also worked as a Park Ranger for Henry County.
He was known to many as a Gentle Giant. His family, students and the community all loved Joe. He never knew a stranger and was always there for anyone that needed him. His greatest love was of his wife and family. He was a member of Smith Memorial UMC in Collinsville.
The family would like to extend thanks to all who have given support, calls, notes, visits and food. This journey would not have been possible without them. We also greatly appreciate Dr. Favero, Freddie Daniels and Jewel Pritchett along with all the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest to make donations to Smith Memorial UMC, Mountain Valley Hospice and/or Patrick County Alzheimer's Group.
The Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Smith Memorial UMC 2703 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, Va. Visitation from 12 until 1 p.m. with service starting at 1 p.m.
