Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph William Plaster
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Carver High School
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway
Bassett, VA
Joseph William Plaster

December 4, 1936 - September 22, 2021

Joseph William Plaster, 84 of Collinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart, Va. He was born December 4, 1936 in Fieldale, Va. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Julie Plaster and his brother, Thomas Plaster Jr. Surviving are his loving wife of 61 years, Carolyn DeBarr Plaster; his son, Joseph William Plaster Jr., his wife, Donna, his daughter, Paula Midkiff and her husband, Craig; grandchildren, Taylor Matthews and her husband, Junior, Grant Plaster and his wife, Jessica, Dylan Plaster, Patrick Midkiff, Leigh Anne Midkiff; two great-grandchildren, Rhyland Matthews and Michael Midkiff.

Joe graduated from Fieldale High School and from East Carolina University where he was a member of the basketball team. His first teaching job was in Orange, Va., which is where he met Carolyn. Throughout his career, he taught and coached basketball and football in Chase City, Va., New Bern, N.C. and came home to Henry County in 1972 to continue his career at Carver High School. He also taught at Bassett Middle School. In addition to his career in education, he also worked as a Park Ranger for Henry County.

He was known to many as a Gentle Giant. His family, students and the community all loved Joe. He never knew a stranger and was always there for anyone that needed him. His greatest love was of his wife and family. He was a member of Smith Memorial UMC in Collinsville.

The family would like to extend thanks to all who have given support, calls, notes, visits and food. This journey would not have been possible without them. We also greatly appreciate Dr. Favero, Freddie Daniels and Jewel Pritchett along with all the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest to make donations to Smith Memorial UMC, Mountain Valley Hospice and/or Patrick County Alzheimer's Group.

The Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Smith Memorial UMC 2703 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, Va. Visitation from 12 until 1 p.m. with service starting at 1 p.m.

Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com

Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Plaster Family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Sep. 24 to Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Smith Memorial UMC
2703 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, VA
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Smith Memorial UMC
2703 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Carolyn -- sorry to learn of this from Bill Freeman, condolences and prayers
Chuck Stowe
Family
September 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. God bless you all
Glenda W. Scott
Friend
September 27, 2021
We extend to all of you our sincere thoughts and prayers.God give you peace and comfort in the home going of Mr. Plaster.
Sam & Bettye Fulcher
September 26, 2021
So very sorry to learn of Joe´s passing. Prayers for his family, and especially Carolyn.
Donna Pring
Friend
September 26, 2021
So sorry to hear about Joe. Prayers lifted up for the family and especially Carolyn. I have very fond memories of the Plasters of the functions at Mt. Bethel UMC,
Fay Collins Moore
September 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss of Joseph. Prayers for comfort for friends and family. I remember him being so attentive to his dad when he was in the Blue Ridge Nursing Home. May God bless you all.
Patsy S. McDaniel
Family
September 24, 2021
So sorry to hear about the passing of Mr. Plaster. I enjoyed chatting with him when I was at Bassett Middle School. May God comfort each of you in this time of sorrow.
Mary Ann Peak
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results