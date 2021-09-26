Funeral services for Mrs. Josephine Brooks Niblett, 94, who tansitioned on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Sovah Health - Martinsville, Va., will be held Monday, September 27, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Hines Funeral Services Chapel. The Rev. Keishawn Niblett will officiate. Burial will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens. A floating visitation will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 2 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
To the Niblett Family: we are deeply sorry for your loss. May the fond memories of your mother give you peace during your time of sorrow. Harry and Emma Holland
Emma Holland
September 27, 2021
My condolences to the family Mrs Niblett was the last of the original people on First Street rest in peace Mrs Niblett
Robyn Wilson
September 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy for the family. Mrs. Josephine was such a down to earth person loved her
Brenda Hairston
September 27, 2021
To the family of Mrs. Josephine Niblett, you have our deepest sympathy. She was always a sweet and respected lady. Peter and Willie Mae Harris
Willie Mae Harris
Friend
September 26, 2021
Our hearts are heavy learning of the loss of your loved one. Our deepest and sincerest sympathy to the family. You are in our thoughts and prayers for strength and comfort to sustain you in the days to come. God's continued blessings to you all.
Humbly submitted: Ramona, Roy, Ronald, & Ramon Hairston
Ramona Hairston
Friend
September 26, 2021
We have fond memories of Mrs Niblett as a hairdresser and neighbor although we lived a block away at 709 Fayette St. I know the Brooks/Niblett family very well and respected them all. Prayers and Blessings to you all.
Frances Dillard Jones, Loretta and Coretta
Friend
September 26, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well Betty Burwell